Hillsdale, MI

Hillsdale BPU wants residents to conserve energy

By Joe Gebhardt
 4 days ago
With the hottest temperatures of the year expected in mid-Michigan this week, the Hillsdale Board of Public Utilities is urging customers to reduce energy use during peak hours.

According to Hillsdale BPU Communications Coordinator Sam Fry, the board received notice that because of extreme heat, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator may hit its peak load for the entire year either Tuesday or Wednesday.

They say reducing consumption will save the Board of Public Utilities on capacity costs which, in turn, keeps rates low.

Hillsdale BPU is urging residents to set their thermostat to 78 degrees and to turn it off when not at home, to close the drapes or curtains, cool with fans, turn off and unplug unnecessary lights and electronics and use major appliances during the morning or late evening.

