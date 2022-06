Visitors to Yellowstone National Park were seen narrowly escaping with their lives after a rockslide began falling on their vehicle amid devastating floods.The drama took place when heavy rain fell on northern Wyoming and southern Montana on Sunday, causing record-breaking flooding into Monday and Tuesday.A video shared to social media by Twitter user Anne Leopold showed one SUV approaching a turn on a road while rock slabs fell from the slope above. Pieces of rock smashed and broke around the SUV, which Ms Leopold said had occupants inside who “seemed okay” despite some rock appearing to strike the...

