Detroit, MI

Father, son shot hour apart in Detroit

By Jessica Dupnack
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA father and son are recovering after they...

Man critically injured in shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Detroit's east side. The shooting happened Saturday evening in the area of Gunston and Corbett. Police say one person was taken into custody following the shooting. The circumstances are still being investigated.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Man fatally shot while backing out of driveway

DETROIT – A Detroit man was fatally shot while backing out of his driveway Thursday morning, June 16, FOX 2 Detroit reports. A neighbor heard gunshots and called police around 6:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of West Outer Drive in Detroit. The victim, a male in his 50s, was in a vehicle which had rolled onto the median.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek suspect in fatal shooting on Outer Drive

Detroit police are working to find a suspect in a fatal shooting early Thursday in a neighborhood on the city's northwest side. Witnesses told authorities they heard a gunshot near a home in the 4400 block of West Outer Drive around 6:30 a.m. They came outside to find a victim shot, police said in a statement.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police: Phase 2 Underway In Search For Zion Foster

(CBS DETROIT) — Law enforcement began Phase 2 of Operation Justice for Zion this week in search of 17-year-old Zion Foster. In an update on Friday, Detroit police say Phase 2 began Wednesday and involves “removing sections of the search area and placing them onto two 50-foot-by-50-foot search decks.” Authorities have been canvassing the Pine Tree Landfill in Lenox Township in an effort to find the missing teen. “Once the debris is cleared, it will be removed. Then another section of the search area will be placed onto the decks to be searched,” read a press release. “We anticipate Phase 2 will take...
DETROIT, MI
Fight leads to shooting in parking lot of Troy apartment

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - At least two people were shot during a fight in the parking lot of a Troy apartment complex Thursday. Police received a call at 9:52 p.m. about a shooting at The Gables of Troy. When officers responded, they stopped a vehicle that was fleeing the...
TROY, MI
74-year-old Cadillac man killed in fiery crash with hauler truck on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 74-year-old man from Cadillac has been identified as the victim in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-75 in Detroit. Police were trying to identify the victim for hours after the fiery crash that started when a double hauler hit a pickup truck driven by the man near Schaefer Road. The victim's name has not been released, but police said his family has been notified.
DETROIT, MI
Drunken driver with gun arrested

WYANDOTTE — Speeding, drunken driving and carrying a firearm while intoxicated resulted in the 12:21 a.m. June 10 arrest of a 49-year-old Detroit man on Fort Street near Walnut Street. A traffic stop was initiated when the man was seen driving 60 mph in a 35-mph zone. The man...
DETROIT, MI
Police seek tips on June 6 shooting at Detroit laundromat

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man who shot and wounded another man at a laundromat on the city's east side. Officials said the non-fatal shooting happened at about 11 p.m. June 6 in the 11700 block of Woodward between Chicago Boulevard and the Davison Freeway.
DETROIT, MI
Violent night in Detroit as police respond to several shootings, including at graduation party

DETROIT – It was a violent night in Detroit on Tuesday, as police responded to multiple shootings across the city, including at a graduation party. The latest of the violence took place on Patton Street and St. Martins Avenue, where four men approached the celebratory graduation party and opened fire, officials say. Two people were shot and taken to the hospital, according to police.
DETROIT, MI

