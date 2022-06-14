Father, son shot hour apart in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Law enforcement began Phase 2 of Operation Justice for Zion this week in search of 17-year-old Zion Foster. In an update on Friday, Detroit police say Phase 2 began Wednesday and involves “removing sections of the search area and placing them onto two 50-foot-by-50-foot search decks.” Authorities have been canvassing the Pine Tree Landfill in Lenox Township in an effort to find the missing teen. “Once the debris is cleared, it will be removed. Then another section of the search area will be placed onto the decks to be searched,” read a press release. “We anticipate Phase 2 will take...

