River clean up project coming to Palo Alto, Emmetsburg

Iowa (KCAU) — The Des Moines River near Palo Alto and Emmetsburg will be seeing a volunteer effort in July as part of an annual clean-up project.

According to a release from Iowa Project AWARE (A Watershed Awareness River Expedition), is hosting their 19 th annual volunteer river clean up in July that will take place on the West Fork of the Des Moines River.

The release stated that hundreds of volunteers will be in their canoes pulling “any unsightly and dangerous trash.”

“We are excited that Project AWARE has selected the Des Moines River in Palo Alto County and are looking forward to increasing the quality of our river while promoting awareness among the public,” said Palo Alto County Conservation Director Rob Allen, “A river clean-up will allow visitors and residents of the county to take pride in keeping our river beautiful.”

The volunteer-driven effort will begin in Jackson County, Minnesota on July 11, then they will make their way down 61 river miles through Emmet and Palo Alto counties.

According to the release, the route will include all 29 miles of the newly dedicated Water Trail in Emmet County.

“The City of Emmetsburg is ecstatic that the West Fork of the Des Moines River is the focus of this year’s Iowa Project AWARE,” said City Administrator for the City of Emmetsburg Kimberly Kibbie, “We applaud the efforts of the volunteers to improve our river for everyone to enjoy.”

Iowa Project AWARE moves to a different river each year to make the rivers more enjoyable, according to the release. It was stated that trash thrown to the wayside of streets and sidewalks can make its way into water systems, that is why it’s important for the community to clean rivers where there are no other organizations to handle it.

The release added that in the evenings, volunteers camp together and take part in educational activities that include archaeology, geology, natural resources, and history, as well as the outdoor skills challenge.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.