Event helps transgender Michiganders change their names

The state of Michigan recorded $163 million in recreational marijuana revenues last month. But in Detroit, there are 63 licensed dispensaries, and none sell recreational marijuana. The disparity comes after two years of city officials trying to oversee only an adult-use market in Detroit and reflect the city's demographics, giving special treatment to long-time residents […]

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO