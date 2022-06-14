ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Event helps transgender Michiganders change their names

By Amy Lange
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn event held Tuesday in Detroit...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.5 The River

Five City Names that Michiganders Say Wrong!

With cities like Christmas, Bad Axe, Hell, and Paradise, there are no surprises when it comes to unusual and unique names in the state of Michigan. As a recent transplant, it is extremely hard and extremely funny to hear me pronounce these names. Luckily, I have a friend from Michigan, Laura, and Joe to help out.
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: AG Dana Nessel -- Michigan’s Real-Life ‘Chuckles the Clown’

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. Fans of the 1970s "Mary Tyler Moore Show" unanimously agree that the sitcom’s funniest episode was “Chuckles Bites the Dust.” Chuckles played a clown on a children’s TV show and his signature line was: “A little song, a little dance, a little seltzer down your pants.”
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
100.7 WITL

Do You Know How Many Indian Tribes Call Michigan Home?

Unless you live near an active reservation, it's easy to forget that Michigan is home to more than 50,000 American Indians. That's less than half of 1% of the state's total population. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are a dozen federally recognized tribes in...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOL 11

20 minute Dundee, Michigan fireworks show over in half a minute

DUNDEE, Mich. — People who headed out to the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival at Wolverine Park on Friday night showed up for an exciting fireworks show. And that’s exactly what they got. However, instead of 20 minutes worth of high-flying, multi-colored, explosiony fun the show began and ended...
DUNDEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Metro Detroit#Racism
1049 The Edge

Michigan Rock Hunting: What To Know

The lucrative hobby of rock hunting is back in full swing for the summer 2022 season. Michigan is known for its diversity in rocks and minerals thanks to its surrounding bodies of water. These minerals have many reasons to be picked up for their contrasting colors and textures, but is this summer hobby actually harming our Great Lakes?
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster

The state of Michigan recorded $163 million in recreational marijuana revenues last month. But in Detroit, there are 63 licensed dispensaries, and none sell recreational marijuana.  The disparity comes after two years of city officials trying to oversee only an adult-use market in Detroit and reflect the city’s demographics, giving special treatment to long-time residents […] The post Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Gov. Whitmer joined Michigan National Guard for Pass in Review ceremony at Camp Grayling

GRAYLING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the the 2022 Memorial Pass in Review Ceremony with the Michigan National Guard at Camp Grayling on Friday. “The men and women of the Michigan National Guard have continually proven themselves as an invaluable source of compassion and reassurance to their fellow Michiganders, stepping up to serve our state with distinction through historic challenges,” said Governor Whitmer.
GRAYLING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Most Popular Baby Names in Michigan

It’s always fun to see what baby names are trending each year. I looked up my name, Anne, and discovered it’s not a very popular name anymore. It’s not even inside the top 100 of girls’ baby names. That’s a bummer, but hey, I still like my name.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy