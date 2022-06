On Sunday, a group of 20 Senators – 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans – announced their framework on gun safety legislation. Democrats likely won’t be too enthused about the inclusion of mental health provisions, while Republicans don’t like elements such as the enhanced review process for people younger than 21.But even as he admitted its imperfections, Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, the lead Democratic negotiator, insisted it marks a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, gun violence prevention activists like Shannon Watts over at Moms Demand and Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was murdered at Parkland in 2018, lauded the deal.The announcement...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO