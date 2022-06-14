ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg charity clinic earns gold rating

By Sam Gorski
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Health Access is now one of over 600 clinics to earn a gold rating awarded by the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics .

Health Access in Clarksburg is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit clinic dedicated to serving the underinsured and uninsured residents of Harrison and Dodridge counties, whose services include primary care, dental care, prescription medications, vision screenings and many others.

NAFC gold rating.
Josh Brown, Executive Director at Health Access said this award showcases just how important collaboration is in our community, and how it can drive positive outcomes.

“Many of our neighbors find themselves without access to medical care, they can’t afford the premiums on the marketplace. And maybe their place of employment doesn’t offer insurance, and so having a medical home like ours where they can come and not only receive healthcare, but quality healthcare is super important to our community,” Brown said.

Health Access can also help patients with harm reduction, lab work and women’s healthcare.

To find out more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Health Access website or Facebook page .

