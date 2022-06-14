ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Road at Ottawa Co. and Kent Co. line reopens after crash

By Megan Viecelli
 4 days ago
Ottawa County Central Dispatch says 44 th Street at Kenowa Avenue at the county line of Ottawa and Kent counties shut down Tuesday due to a crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the two-car crash happened just before 5 p.m.

Deputies say a woman from Grand Rapids was trying to turn onto Kenowa Avenue when a man from Grandville, in a pickup truck, ran a red light.

The pickup truck hit the turning car and then crashed into a utility pole. The sheriff's office says this caused power lines to come down across the road and the pickup.

Deputies say the driver of the car, along with two children (7-years-old and 11-years-old) were hurt in the crash.

Emergency crews treated the all three of them for minor injuries at the scene.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the pickup was not hurt.

