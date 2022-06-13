MMPA announces new Hometown BioEnergy pipeline

The Minnesota Municipal Power Agency informed the Le Sueur City Council May 23 of plans to generate an additional $4.5 million in value each year at the Hometown BioEnergy plant through a connection to the Northern Natural Gas pipeline.

Hometown BioEnergy, located just south of city limits, converts corn silage and food processing waste into biogas through a process called anaerobic digestion. The biogas is then burned to produce electricity.

MMPA Executive Manager Derek Dahlen told the Le Sueur City Council the agency has a new opportunity to improve the economic output of the plant by shifting its focus from electricity production to renewable natural gas.

The initiative calls for the removal of carbon dioxide from the plant’s biogas product, leaving the methane component. The more valuable methane would then be injected into the Northern Natural Gas Pipeline, which extends from Texas to the Midwest.

“In so doing, we create $4.5 million a year in value,” said Dahlen. “That value then gets shared with MMPA members, of which Le Sueur is one. Le Sueur is probably the fifth largest member of the MMPA, so it’s not an insignificant amount of money.”

A gas compressor designed to push the methane through a membrane and separate the carbon dioxide will replace one of the three large gas storage vessels on the HomeTown BioEnergy site. There will be no other visible alterations to the plant, which also features two digesters and a processing facility.

“The equipment will use some amount of electricity and make some amount of noise, but not any significant amount of noise,” said Dahlen. “It’s a screw compressor, so it isn’t a bang-bang-bang thing.”

“At the other end, we’ll have another compressor that will take it up to the pressures that a unnecessary to inject it into the pipeline,” he continued.

MMPA then intends to construct a pipeline running up to the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and County Road 115, east on 115 before going north on County Road 152 and interconnecting with the Northern Natural Gas Pipeline at the Town Border Station on Lexington Road. Necessary permits to construct the pipeline connection in the first or second quarters of 2023 have already been obtained from Le Sueur County.

According to Dahlen, the changes will not increase HomeTown BioEnergy’s capacity, the amount of biomass processed, nor will they increase truck traffic. But one aspect of the plant that is increasing is its consumption of Le Sueur electricity.

“It will be buying more electricity from Le Sueur than it does today because we’re going to make less electricity because it’s worth more to make it as renewable natural gas,” said Dahlen.

The executive manager estimated MMPA would purchase between 750 kW and 1,000 kW. Presently, the plant is a minimal buyer, only consuming electricity when its generators are paused.

If the price of electricity rises, Dahlen says the plant could shift its focus back toward selling biogas to producing electricity.

As it relates to public safety, Dahlen said there is already training and tours in place for Le Sueur area police and fire departments to respond to emergencies at the plant. Councilor Pam Williams suggested pipeline safety training should be offered as well.

“Perhaps the pipeline entity can work with the local Fire Department,” said Williams. “I know that I’ve attended a pipeline training session in St. Peter, so I think it would be beneficial to communicate with that pipeline entity to work with our local safety.”