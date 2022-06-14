Do you know any teacher who wants to carry a gun?

I think a lot about school safety.

Our kids are all grown and out of the house, but we have four grandchildren — with more on the way.

I do have a dog in the fight.

We can talk forever about what should be done. And no, I don't know if there is a right answer.

But boy, times have changed.

I used to laugh when I talked about the good old days in school. The biggest problems in grade school? Finding gum under the desk and breaking up a fight behind the building.

Those were the days.

When our girls were growing up, I would spend some of my lunch breaks as a playground monitor at St. Paul.

I could walk down from the old Reflector building and be there in about three minutes. All you had to do was check in at the office and do your job. They would pay you $4 for your efforts and you could take that off your tuition bill.

No problems. No worries. No concerns.

Then one day one little boy was at the fence talking to a man, who I found out was his father. But I later learned the father was not supposed to have any contact with his son without supervision.

I certainly was not a supervisor.

So here is starts. We go from gum under the desk and fights, to this.

And you have seen where it has gone.

When the girls were younger, I coached CYO basketball for six years.

We had a class, and the instructor asked a simple question: If one of your players was not picked up by a parent after practice, what would you do?

You, obviously, would do your best to contact a parent. If that didn't work, then what was next?

One of the coaches said he would drive the player home.

Wrong. What happens if you got into an accident. What happens if the player accused you of doing something to them?

The coach is in a no-win situation.

The answer?

The instructor said let the player walk home and you can follow them in your car.

The coach who asked the initial question got up and left.

A couple of years ago, our daughter, Megan, coached junior high girls basketball for two years. I was her assistant coach.

We had to get a background check. We had to get fingerprints. We had to take Ohio High School Athletic Association classes. We had to take CPR. We had to take a concussion class. We had to take a class through the Toledo Diocese.

It probably would have been easier for me to get into the Pentagon.

But that's the way the world is now. We have gone from gum under the desk to metal detectors and guns in school.

The question now is should teachers and administrators be allowed to carry guns into school?

You can take all of the training you want, but nothing is guaranteed.

Years ago, then Huron County Sheriff Dane Howard invited me and reporter Cary Ashby to participate in a simulated gun situation.

I was walking down a dark alley when suddenly a person jumped out with a gun and pointed it at me.

At that point I had to make a decision: Shoot or get shot.

I shot first. But when I squeezed the trigger, I didn't let go.

When it was over, they figured out I shot the guy 47 times.

It's not as easy as it looks.

What happens when there is a situation and a teacher pulls out their gun, aims, fires, and hits.

But this time they hit and kill an innocent child.

What do we do then?

I don't know the answer, but I do know if I go to college to become a teacher, I don't want to spend time on the gun range.

Teachers may now have to learn the four R's — "reading, writing, 'rithmetic and rifles."

It's a tough question. I'm glad it's not me.

Joe Centers if Reflector community editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.