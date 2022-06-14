ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Safety officials warn of extreme heat dangers

By Rachel Pellegrino
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tEJNg_0gAnM5vC00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Temperatures are heating up this week, leaving many vulnerable to the dangers of extreme heat.

According to Kanawha County paramedic Derek Pinson, there are several possible heat emergencies when temperatures get this hot, such as heat exhaustion, heatstroke and even death.

Power outages create huge risk during Tri-State heat advisory

Pinson said signs of heat exhaustion include nausea, confusion, abdominal pain, muscle cramping and spasms. These symptoms become even worse with heatstroke.

“As you get into heatstroke your body temperature gets above 104 and increases,” he said. “You stop sweating, you can become red, hot to the touch. You can become unresponsive and that’s a life-threatening emergency.”

CW Sigman, emergency manager for Kanawha County, said these heat dangers can happen to anyone, especially those left in hot cars.

Tips on how to keep your pets safe in the heat

To demonstrate, Sigman left a thermometer in a car for several minutes, showing just how fast heat can become deadly.

“We more or likely see a pet in a car than a child. I’ve been to calls when a child has been in the car and that’s a life-threatening emergency and you saw how hot it got,” Sigman said. “The thermometer was registered for 120 and it was well past that.”

He also emphasized that you should make a habit of looking inside before you lock your car, and that prevention is the best defense against extreme heat.

People trying to keep cool in local pools

“If you stay hydrated, you take adequate rest breaks and you take adequate rest, stay in the shade, you probably won’t have that heat exhaustion, things of that nature and it won’t lead to a heat stroke,” Sigman said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Powerful storm Friday causes additional power outages

(WSAZ) - Many customers who just saw their lights come back on after storms Monday evening are back in the dark Friday after a powerful storm took down power lines. More than 130,000 customers in West Virginia were dealing with power outages Friday evening. A large tree fell on power...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms blast the area Friday, but drier weather awaits

(WOWK) — Severe thunderstorms started right around mid-day and continued for about three and a half hours across the region, producing damaging winds and leaving thousands without power. Here is a look at storms as they entered the region at mid-day. At the peak of storm activity there were multiple severe thunderstorm warnings out. Here […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
WSAZ

Viewers share photos of storm damage

(WSAZ) - As thousands of people from our region and beyond deal with power outages from Friday’s strong to severe thunderstorms, viewers are sending us images of the damage left behind. Man, West Virginia, located in Logan County, appears to be among the hardest hit. Viewer Caleb Browning gave...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington Mall loses power during storm

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Huntington Mall is currently without power after severe weather swept through the area. The mall tells 13 News that the power went out around 2:30 p.m., and even though they put in a call to AEP, they have not heard back yet about a restoration time. They say that their doors are […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Downed tree shuts down Kanawha County roads

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — A fallen tree and a few downed power lines shut down Mill Creek Road on Saturday. The downed tree is reported by Kanawha Dispatch to be at the 1500 block of Mill Creek Road at the Kirkwood Drive intersection. Officials are unsure when the road will be reopened.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Thousands battle power outages along with unbearable heat

ONA, WV (WOWK) — Thousands of people are still without power in the Tri-State on Wednesday. Ona is just one of many areas across our region hitting almost 48 hours without power. Many families are struggling with the dangerously hot temperatures as there are no fans or air conditioning to help. “I need oxygen and […]
ONA, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Extreme Heat
WOWK 13 News

Power outages create huge risk during Tri-State heat advisory

UPDATE (1:33 p.m.) According to Appalachian Power, employees and contract workers are still working to assess damage after heavy wind, rain and lightning on Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Director of Communications, Phil Moye, says that about 73,000 customers were left without power at the height of the storm and that the majority of […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pools suffer from lifeguard shortages

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Due to lifeguard shortages, the Coonskin Pool will be permanently closed on Mondays throughout the summer, according to Jeff Hutchinson, director of Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Department. Hutchinson said lifeguard shortages are a nationwide issue. With travel sports in the summer, people just aren’t looking for summer jobs. “There’s nothing […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two lanes on I-77S closed due to tractor-trailer rollover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The right two lanes of I-77S near the 100 mile-marker are closed due to a tractor-trailer rollover. Metro 911 officials say this happened just before 8 a.m. They say there are no reports of injuries. The Charleston Police Department and the Charleston Fire Department responded to the crash.
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wchstv.com

Woman dead, search underway for child after SUV goes into Kanawha River

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WCHS/WVAH) — The search is underway for a 6-year-old boy who was last seen going under water in the Kanawha River early Saturday morning. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, the child apparently knocked an SUV into gear and the vehicle struck his aunt, Katreece Wells, before going into the river. Investigators say Wells, who is from Indiana, was fishing in the area with the boy, who is her nephew. The child is from Dunbar.
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

Crews on scene of head-on crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Crews are on the scene Thursday evening of a head-on crash in the West Side area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. Those involved are being checked out at the scene, located at the intersection of Strawberry Road and Coal River Road, for possible injuries. The...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Severe thunderstorms down trees, knock out power to thousands

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Severe thunderstorms tore through much of the region Monday night, downing trees and knocking out power to thousands. The fast-moving storm line, which progressed through the region from northwest to the southeast, spawned several severe thunderstorm warnings, including in Cabell and Kanawha counties where the National Weather Service advised of winds up to 70 mph and quarter-size hail.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

DOH starting repairs on 30-foot deep sinkhole near Hinton

HINTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Highway is starting repairs on a 30-foot deep sinkhole on WV-20 near Hinton. The DOH says barricades are up around the sinkhole that spans six feet across and 30 feet deep. They say a failing drainage structure is causing the soil to collapse. West Virginia 20 […]
HINTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fun for the whole family at Meadowood Park!

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – If you’re looking for a place for your family to enjoy outside, the Mountain State has plenty to choose from, including Meadowood Park in western Kanawha County! This hidden gem offers plenty to do for the entire family including hiking, fishing and plenty of fun for the kids! Bill Currey, […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy