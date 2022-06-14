ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Bauman new director of operations at Norwalk City Schools

By Norwalk Reflector staff
NORWALK — Dan Bauman will be named new director of operations for the Norwalk City Schools at Tuesday night's meeting.

Bauman, the current principal at Main Street School, replaces Corey Ream, who is leaving to become new superintendent at the Milan Local Schools.

