Bauman new director of operations at Norwalk City Schools

SANDUSKY – The City of Sandusky will hold an open house public meeting regarding changes to the Cleveland Road corridor. The proposed project consists of the installation of a roundabout at the Cedar Point Drive intersection; lengthening turn lanes at the Sycamore Line and Remington Avenue intersections; removing traffic signals at the Avondale Street/McKinley Street, Cowdery Street, Milan Road and Butler Street intersections; installation of a new sidewalk from Harbour Parkway to near Remington Avenue. The project also includes sidewalk replacement, storm sewer work, new and upgraded crosswalks, new ADA compliant curb ramps, and pavement markings and striping.
