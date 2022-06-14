ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Living: Juneteenth

By My Sherie Johnson, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Ashley Doughty talked to Primary Healthcare Services Center (PHSC) Community Coordinator Marie Brown about their 2022 Juneteenth celebration. For more information watch the video posted above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE

