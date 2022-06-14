Summer heats up for KC teenagers at ‘Camp Fury’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summer heats up for dozens of girls.

They’re attending Camp Fury through the Girl Scouts and the Kansas City Fire Academy.

Organizers said the program works to show teenage girls what goes into a career as a firefighter. They hope it will help get more teenagers and women interested in a firefighting career.

The teenagers received hands-on experience by suiting up in full firefighter gear, including helmets and oxygen tanks.

They were then allowed to crawl through a training course set up to resemble a house that first responders would be called to during an emergency. They also learned emergency skills, practiced defensive tactics, and performed physical fitness drills.

To end the day, campers were allowed to turn on the hydrants and hoses to put out flames and cool off a little bit.

Organizers said the camp is physically challenging and can also be an emotional experience as campers push themselves through fears and mental blocks.

The camp is for girls in high school and only takes place at a handful of sites across the country.

