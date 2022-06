Firefighters rescued a woman and a dog Tuesday in Eglon after they fell over a cliff at a vacation rental. North Kitsap Fire & Rescue crews and Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an address off of Eglon Road at 1:19 a.m, a news release says. KCSO found that the woman, a 78-year-old from San Diego, was in deep brush about 10 feet below the top of the bank and uninjured but also unable to climb back up.

KITSAP COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO