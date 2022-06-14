ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man is finally coming to Disney Plus, but not in the US

By Chris Smith
 4 days ago
When Disney and Sony inked a content licensing deal in April 2021, we speculated that it all had to do with ensuring that Spider-Man titles can reach Disney Plus. The two studios announced the streaming deal about eight months before the No Way Home premiere, which meant Disney was about to complete the MCU chronology on its streaming service.

More than a year later, we’re finally starting to see the results of that deal. Spider-Man is coming to Disney Plus in select markets. But it’s not entirely good news.

First new Spider-Man movies available on Disney Plus

Spider-Man might be a Marvel creation, but Sony has the film rights to the superhero and many other connected characters. That’s why Marvel and Disney don’t have any of the MCU Spider-Man movies on the Disney Plus streaming service. You can’t watch Homecoming, Far From Home, or No Way Home on Disney Plus, despite the films being part of Marvel’s MCU.

The streaming deal between Sony and Disney fixes that, but with a big caveat. Sony’s films will not hit Disney Plus immediately after their theatrical window closes. That’s what happens with MCU movies, which are available for streaming about 45 days after their theatrical premiere.

With that in mind, you should know that not all Disney Plus markets will get access to every Spider-Man movie at the same time. And the Spider-Man projects coming to Disney Plus will start streaming well after their theatrical debut.

Disney Plus UK surprised fans on Tuesday by announcing the addition of several titles to the streaming service library. On June 17th, fans will be able to stream Spider-Man: Homecoming, the first standalone Spider-Man movie in the MCU.

Also available on Disney Plus UK are Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 from Sam Raimi’s trilogy. Similarly, The Amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2 are also coming to Disney Plus UK.

That’s not all. Other titles from Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) will be available on the streaming service. Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are coming to Disney Plus Japan and Disney Plus Italy, respectively.

When is No Way Home streaming?

As you can see, some Spider-Man titles are missing in action. Disney Plus UK isn’t getting Far From Home and No Way Home just yet. The same goes for Venom 2 and Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. And Morbius will need some time to hit the streaming service.

Also, there’s no telling when Disney Plus in the US will get the Spider-Man titles that will soon be available in the UK and other markets.

Out of all these movies, No Way Home is the film Spider-Man fans are most desperate to stream online. However, it’ll be several months until it hits Disney Plus. The film is heading to other platforms, with Starz getting it first in the US. In some markets, Netflix and HBO Max will also start streaming No Way Home before Disney Plus.

Not to mention that Sony has announced a rerelease for No Way Home — an obvious attempt to cross $2 billion at the box office.

These are the terms that Disney and Marvel agreed on last year. Sony already had plenty of streaming deals in place that pre-date the Disney Plus deal. As such, Disney Plus subscribers will have to keep waiting for the full suite of MCU Spider-Man adventures.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

CNET

Netflix's Answer to X-Men Is as Good as Marvel

The second season of The Umbrella Academy elevated the Netflix show from blocky, clunkily scripted superhero fare to a vibrant, self-aware time travel blast. It improved dramatically, adding a snappier, wittier, more humanistic touch to make it one of the best superhero shows out there. Season 3 doesn't make the...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Sony rereleases Spider-Man: No Way Home as The More Fun Stuff Version

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version is a real thing, as Sony decided its biggest Spider-Man movie ever needs a rerelease. After all, Sony thought it was a good idea to rerelease Morbius a few days ago and risk another round of ridicule. At least with No Way Home, there’s no chance of that.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Yes, Agents of SHIELD were fighting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

The first episode of Ms Marvel was packed full of more Easter Eggs than you can shake a stick at, thanks to Kamala and her best friend Bruno sneaking off to Avenger Con. And marvel.com has handily broken down everything that can be spotted in the extensive scene. The location...
TV SERIES
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
geekspin

Star Trek actors that are no longer with us

Since Star Trek: Picard debuted in 2020, a number of old Star Trek actors have triumphantly returned to the sci-fi franchise after several years of hiatus. The past two seasons of Picard alone saw the return of Patrick Stewart, Jeri Ryan, Brent Spiner, John de Lancie, and many other actors from Star Trek: The Next Generation. While it’s possible to see more old Star Trek actors reappear in the franchise as the media property continues to expand its universe on Paramount+, not all won’t be able to do a comeback, as some of them are no longer with us. Below is a list of popular Star Trek actors that have died.
MOVIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

