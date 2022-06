The great digital shift and the emergence of the connected economy are the tides that don’t lift all boats. Case in point: Revlon — that household name in cosmetics — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. And while the company’s not going out of business, it’s important to note that beyond the vagaries of capital structure and supply chain snarls — the latter is hitting pretty much every company — there are several lessons for old-guard companies navigating post-pandemic commerce.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO