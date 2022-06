After two years removed from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the 2022 season marks the triumphant return of Ferrari Challenge North America to the circuit that has hosted the series more than any other in North America. Surrounding the Ile Notre-Dame, the 2.71-mile circuit offers nearly every challenge a driver could want. High speeds mix with tight chicanes and big braking moments, perhaps none more than the final braking zone into the final two corners of the circuit. Requiring impeccable precision, drivers must leap their Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars over the curbs and get as close as they dare to the infamous wall of champions before blasting to the start/finish line.

