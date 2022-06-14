ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Truck collides with I-41 overpass

WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe followed the team as they tried to pinpoint the exact path of the tornado from Black Creek...

WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: The importance of chasing a vanished tornado

We say farewell to the producer who started an experiment in newscasting and made Action 2 News at 4:30 what it is today. WPS expects to have all customers back online by Saturday night but the damage in We Energies' coverage area is more severe. NWS team traces path of...
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

NWS team retraces path of Seymour tornado

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - For a second day, the National Weather Service was surveying towns to get a better idea of the storm that wiped out countless trees and knocked out power to thousands in our area. The NWS has now confirmed four tornadoes hit Northeast Wisconsin on Wednesday. We...
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

RAW VIDEO: Storm damage in Silver Cliff

Passengers will spend the day in Green Bay. Wind will be the biggest factor in today’s forecast. It will still be a warm day for any clean up, but the humidity will be dropping throughout the day.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Utility crews working around the clock

Why the National Weather Service teams put so much effort after the fact into tracing tornadoes and what we can learn from it. We say farewell to the producer who started an experiment in newscasting and made Action 2 News at 4:30 what it is today. NWS team traces path...
SEYMOUR, WI
Seymour, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Four tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews from the National Weather Service are surveying damage after Wednesday’s powerful storms and confirmed four tornadoes (updated figure) in the Action 2 News viewing area. On Wednesday, June 15, a cold front moved across the area and created strong-to-severe storms. NWS crews continue...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Police advise no travel through Green Bay as storm damage impacts roads

(WLUK) -- The severe storms that have moved through Northeast Wisconsin are causing problems on area roads. Green Bay police and the fire departments are also asking people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary as it deals with storm damage, including trees down, power lines down, street flooding and electricity out across major portions of the city.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Aftermath of storm on Velp Avenue

A spokesman for WPS and We Energies explains why restoring power is much more difficult after this storm. CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Beware of "storm chasers" These repair crews often use high-pressure sales tactics and ask for money upfront. Tornado confirmed in Seymour. Updated: 1 hour ago. Surrounding communities had more...
wearegreenbay.com

F1 Tornado rips through Northern Outagamie County

BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – The path of destruction from the F1 tornado that ripped through Northern Outagamie County is upending lives as people start on this massive clean-up project. The Elmergreen Family in Black Creek was left to pick up the pieces after their barn completely collapsed, everything...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Cruise ship arrives in Green Bay

An assessment team confirmed an EF-1 tornado landed in Seymour in Outagamie County. A spokesman for WPS and We Energies explains why restoring power is much more difficult after this storm. CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Beware of "storm chasers" Updated: 1 hour ago. These repair crews often use high-pressure sales tactics...
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Storm sends debris flying in Howard

One apprentice says it was a way to get experience and a paycheck and decide if she'd like it as a career. Homeowners quickly got their chainsaws out to deal with the storm damage. Updated: 20 minutes ago. By the time the rain let up, about 20 trees were down...
HOWARD, WI
WNCY

Clean Up Begins After Severe Weather Rolls Across NE Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Tornado warnings hit several counties across Northeast Wisconsin last night as a line of strong storms moved through the area. Strong winds and thunderstorms rocked parts of the state, with several tornadoes reported during last night’s storm. There was also damage across the...
HOWARD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay’s Bart Starr Bridge reopens to traffic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge (formerly the Walnut Street Bridge) in downtown Green Bay is open again to traffic. A portion of the left lane is still closed to traffic coming from the west side of the Fox River. “Heat impacted maintenance on a bridge...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Meterologist Cruz Medina recaps night of storms

One apprentice says it was a way to get experience and a paycheck and decide if she'd like it as a career. The roof of a bar on Velp Avenue was blown off and hit a motel across the street, shattering windows. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Homeowners quickly got their...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nice weekend

Street performers in Green Bay. It’s going to be a warm day, but not too humid. Denmark wins another title. A recap of damage from storms and tornadoes.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Crews battle fire at home damaged in Wednesday’s storms

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at an Allouez home that was damaged during Wednesday’s storms. At about 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home at the intersection of Memory Court and Libal Street. Crews arrived to fire coming from the roof of a home with a tree down on the rear of the building.
ALLOUEZ, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Green Bay’s first cruise ship visit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you were in downtown Green Bay Thursday or on Friday morning, it was difficult to miss the big passenger cruise ship, the Ocean Navigator, that arrived at the port of Green Bay. The idea of a cruise ship docking in Green Bay has been...
GREEN BAY, WI
news8000.com

Missing central Wisconsin man found dead Friday

WAUPACA, Wis. — A 26-year-old Waupaca County man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said Friday night. Brandon Colligan, 26, had last been seen the morning of June 10 in Stevens Point. Officials said he was meeting with a friend at a coffee shop when he left to grab something he had forgotten and never returned. The friend reported Colligan had been acting strangely at the time.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Storms cause damage and outages in Door County -- UPDATED

The severe thunderstorms that rolled through Northeastern Wisconsin downed several trees and power lines, causing over 50,000 reported outages by WPS late Wednesday. As of 6:30 am Thursday, Door County had over 1000 customers still without power. The town of Gardner still has 540 homes affected, and the Town of Union has 478, according to the WPS outage map. There is no estimated time of restoration as WPS reassesses the situation. Door County dispatch reported several electrical wires being down in Sturgeon Bay after the storm, and high winds ripped through the area shortly after 7 pm.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

