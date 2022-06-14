Truck collides with I-41 overpass

The severe thunderstorms that rolled through Northeastern Wisconsin downed several trees and power lines, causing over 50,000 reported outages by WPS late Wednesday. As of 6:30 am Thursday, Door County had over 1000 customers still without power. The town of Gardner still has 540 homes affected, and the Town of Union has 478, according to the WPS outage map. There is no estimated time of restoration as WPS reassesses the situation. Door County dispatch reported several electrical wires being down in Sturgeon Bay after the storm, and high winds ripped through the area shortly after 7 pm.
