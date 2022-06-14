ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ex-Bruins Coach Bruce Cassidy Lands New Job After Boston Departure

By Ricky Doyle
NESN
NESN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE (6:25 p.m. ET): The Vegas Golden Knights announced Tuesday night that Bruce Cassidy has been hired as the franchise’s new head coach. ORIGINAL STORY: Bruce Cassidy wasn’t unemployed for very long. NHL insider Kevin Weekes reported Tuesday the Vegas Golden Knights are hiring Cassidy to be...

nesn.com

Comments / 3

Guess Who
3d ago

U deserve it and you absolutely did not deserve to be fired by the Bruins Mangagement. 6 seasons , 6 playoff appearances, respected by your coaching staff and your players. Sweeney needed to go not you, and after this coming season maybe they will see that! Goodluck in Vegas!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy reportedly got big bucks from Vegas Golden Knights

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's firing in Boston may have been a bit of a blessing in disguise -- at least as far as the coach's bank account is concerned.While most folks believe Cassidy got a raw deal when he was fired by the Bruins (a survey of fans conducted by The Athletic resulted in an 82.6 percent vote that said Cassidy did not deserve the firing and a 95.8 percent vote that said Cassidy did his job well in Boston), it looks as though Cassidy landed on his feet just fine.According to Shawn Simpson of TSN Radio, the Golden Knights gave Cassidy a five-year contract that pays him $4.5 million per year. Simpson added the note that the state of Nevada does not have an income tax.Cassidy's previous contract in Boston reportedly paid him $3 million per year.The fact that Cassidy remained unemployed for barely a week, combined with that solid pay bump, shows that after the 57-year-old head coach was fired last week by the Bruins, he was in rather high demand. Just not in Boston anymore.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals

The Boston Celtics fell just short of the 2022 NBA Finals title, losing to the Golden State Warriors Thursday night. While the Warriors had an outstanding performance on the road, the Celtics underperformed, assisting in the Dubs’ win. One of the biggest underperformers for Boston in Game 6 was Jayson Tatum. The forward only managed […] The post Jayson Tatum’s dad sends 3-word warning to NBA after Celtics’ loss to Warriors in Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
24K+
Followers
40K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy