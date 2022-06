Senator John Cornyn of Texas was booed at a GOP convention in his home state on Friday, apparently over the senator’s work on a bipartisan gun deal in the works in Congress.While victims of recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; and Tulsa, Oklahoma have called on leaders to do more about gun violence, the crowd at the 2022 Texas State Republican Convention seemed upset for the opposite reason.Delegates could be heard chanting “no red flags!” and “don’t take our guns!” as the senator spoke.Leaders in both houses of Congress have endorsed a modest package of gun...

TEXAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO