Relay for Life event scheduled for June 18

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday! Today is going to be another hot day in the triple digits across much of Texoma. Winds will remain light today from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Dewpoints will be in the 50s and 60s so the air won’t feel sticky but still expect slightly humid conditions. Be sure to practice heat safety precautions if you find yourself out in the sun today! The UV index today is extreme so sunglasses and sunscreen are required. Make sure to apply sunscreen frequently and often. Take breaks from the sun in an A.C/ cooled area or simply the shade. Also drink plenty of water to stay hydrated! Check up on relatives and neighbors and as reminder, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. If you or anyone around you is overcome by heat, they should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

LAWTON, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO