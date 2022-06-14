ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

Relay for Life event scheduled for June 18

kswo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice arrested a man who led them on an lengthy chase through northern Lawton Monday afternoon. A police chase in Lawton forced...

www.kswo.com

kswo.com

UPDATE: Duncan PD still searching for Silver Alert victim

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Silver Alert is still active for a missing 84 year old Duncan woman after she was reported missing on Wednesday. Duncan police say Margie Pickens is still missing and was last seen two days ago at the Duncan Walmart around 10 p.m. Police say she...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

Altus receives Hometown Grant from T-Mobile for multi-purpose facility

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus is one of 25 towns across the U.S. that received a “Hometown Grant” on Saturday from T-Mobile. Altus and Dream Big Project Management will use the funding to provide a multi-purpose facility for a mentor program, which will include connectivity resources and a training space for youth and young adult development.
ALTUS, OK
kswo.com

Traffic on I-44 detoured after hay bales block path

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - At 9 a.m. Friday several hay bales fell off a truck blocking traffic near I-44 and Cache Road. The northbound lane of I-44 were shut down while officials worked to clear the roadway. Multiple units arrived on the scene, to remove the hay bales. According to...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

The City of Lawton gets upgrade on street lights

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is converting more than 4-thousand streetlights to LED lights at no cost to the city. This project is being done out of necessity because previous lighting is becoming obsolete, installation is currently underway on Cache Road. Community affairs manager, Tim Hushbeck explains what this change...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Final list of candidates for Lawton Ward 3, 4 and 5 released

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A final list of candidates for Lawton City Council Ward 3, 4 and 5 has been released after the end of a three day filing period. Ward 3, which covers a majority of the area between Cache Road and Lee Blvd. from Sheridan Road to 52nd Street, is currently represented by Linda Chapman.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Triple digits will return, rain chances tonight and tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight there is a chance for a few showers and storms across Texoma before sunset, mainly south of the Red River. Whatever storms do pop up are expected to fall apart just after sundown this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 70s with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. For the most part this evening will be mostly sunny and dry but there is a chance for pop up storms to form.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast: Hot day today, isolated chance for storms Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Friday! Today is going to be another hot day in the triple digits across much of Texoma. Winds will remain light today from the south at 5 to 15 mph. Dewpoints will be in the 50s and 60s so the air won’t feel sticky but still expect slightly humid conditions. Be sure to practice heat safety precautions if you find yourself out in the sun today! The UV index today is extreme so sunglasses and sunscreen are required. Make sure to apply sunscreen frequently and often. Take breaks from the sun in an A.C/ cooled area or simply the shade. Also drink plenty of water to stay hydrated! Check up on relatives and neighbors and as reminder, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. If you or anyone around you is overcome by heat, they should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

7News First Alert Forecast: Lower temps today, rain chances this afternoon into tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning and happy Saturday! Today temperatures will be lower than yesterday in the mid to upper 90s. Dewpoints will start out in the upper 60s low 70s but lower in the mid 60s by this afternoon. It will feel more like lower 100s outside today because of the humidity. Winds will be light from the southeast 5 to 10 mph, gusts will be higher. Some places will see gusts in the upper 20s by this afternoon and evening. Skies will be mostly sunny for most of the day today but a few short waves, or disturbances, will bring us rain chances this afternoon and tomorrow. Clouds will roll through this afternoon/evening and will bring chances of isolated showers and storms throughout the area. Chances are low and it will be dry for the most part.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Local real estate company lands on Top 10 list

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local company has been honored by placing in the top 10 of real estate companies in the country for their market size. Pam & Barry’s Team at Re/Max landed in spot number 7 on the list compiled by RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

The federal reserve has raised interest rates ¾

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The federal reserve has raised interest rates ¾. They say this is in an effort to slow down inflation and help the economy. To the average person, this means the cost of credit cards, car loans, and mortgages will increase. The Vice president of Liberty national bank explained it to us.
LAWTON, OK

