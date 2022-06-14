ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

Heat and health concerns

WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago

The back of a truck struck the girders of an overpass. Kids are out of school and need to be safe around...

WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Green Bay Juneteenth event

Northeast winds will keep highs in the 70s today with low humidity. A chance of storms will be possible throughout tomorrow morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DOT: Oshkosh bridge is likely closed through summer

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will likely remain closed to traffic for the rest of the summer. The bridge was shut down three weeks ago after a routine inspection found “worn gear teeth components” -- those are critical for raising...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Green Bay’s first cruise ship visit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you were in downtown Green Bay Thursday or on Friday morning, it was difficult to miss the big passenger cruise ship, the Ocean Navigator, that arrived at the port of Green Bay. The idea of a cruise ship docking in Green Bay has been...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fire during storm causes $50,000 damage to Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters battled a fire and a storm Wednesday night, responding to a house fire on the 100-block of Atlantic St. Firefighters received the emergency call at 7:45 P.M. The people in the house were evacuating. Heavy smoke was coming from the 2nd story of the house,...
APPLETON, WI
De Pere, WI
De Pere, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cleanup begins in Howard but many power-less

Jim Van Lanen is always looking for a new way to preserve and promote the history of his hometown. Silver Cliff damage estimated at $3 million to $5 million. The storm destroyed the town's public safety building and damaged the other eight municipal buildings. Powerful storm caused scares in Freedom.
HOWARD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Thousands attend 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration held in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration hosted through a joint effort by We All Rise African American Resource Center and Black Lives United, brought thousands of people to Joanne’s Park in Green Bay. Community members took part in the event that honors and celebrates June...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Giant art displays decorate Green Bay

Suamico man's painting leads to magical moments at Disney World. Drew Gustin's painting was shared among Disney cast members who responded with their...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Cleanup underway in hard-hit Howard

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Cleanup has begun, and there is still a lot of work to do after dangerous and destructive storms ripped through the area Wednesday night. WPS estimates power won’t be restored to everyone in Brown County until 2 P.M. Saturday. We Energies estimates its customers will have power back on by 4 P.M. on Sunday (see related story). Both utilities say they have crews working around-the-clock, including hundreds of workers from outside of the state. They’ve already restored power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses.
HOWARD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay’s Bart Starr Bridge reopens to traffic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bart Starr Memorial Bridge (formerly the Walnut Street Bridge) in downtown Green Bay is open again to traffic. A portion of the left lane is still closed to traffic coming from the west side of the Fox River. “Heat impacted maintenance on a bridge...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: The “Museum Man” of Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - “I don’t have any firm plans, I’m wide open, got some ideas,” says Jim Van Lanen with a smile. He’s always looking for a new way to preserve and promote the history of his hometown. In fact, you would be...
TWO RIVERS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Miss Teen Wisconsin’s luncheon honors women veterans

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Women veterans in our area received some well-deserved recognition Friday thanks to Miss Teen Wisconsin. A group came together in Oshkosh Friday afternoon for a meal hosted by Eve Vanden Heuvel, Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen. She created a program called “Thank you from the heart...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The storm Wednesday damaged a bar and several house in the Town of Freedom. On Thursday people were cleaning up, but the process is far from over. The worst area was near the intersection of county highways S and C in Outagamie County. After...
FREEDOM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

People allowed to return home after Fond du Lac gas leak

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - People are being allowed to return to their homes after a gas leak in Fond du Lac Friday afternoon. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and Alliant Energy were on the scene of a gas leak on Ray Street between E. Merrill Ave. and Ledgeview Ave. That was a few blocks from McDermott Park and SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Cruise ship arrives in Green Bay

An assessment team confirmed an EF-1 tornado landed in Seymour in Outagamie County. A spokesman for WPS and We Energies explains why restoring power is much more difficult after this storm.
SEYMOUR, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Miron celebrates trade apprentices

The roof of a bar on Velp Avenue was blown off and hit a motel across the street, shattering windows. Homeowners quickly got their chainsaws out to deal with the storm damage. By the time the rain let up, about 20 trees were down in one man's yard.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Meterologist Cruz Medina recaps night of storms

One apprentice says it was a way to get experience and a paycheck and decide if she'd like it as a career.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Crews battle fire at home damaged in Wednesday’s storms

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a fire at an Allouez home that was damaged during Wednesday’s storms. At about 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to a home at the intersection of Memory Court and Libal Street. Crews arrived to fire coming from the roof of a home with a tree down on the rear of the building.
ALLOUEZ, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Howard hotel windows shattered by storm debris

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Buildings along Velp Avenue sustained significant damage from Wednesday night’s storms. The AmericInn Hotel had one of its windows shattered by flying debris. The debris came from the roof of a bar just across the street. It scared people nearby. “All the doors out here...
HOWARD, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Cleanup begins in Navarino following tornado

The roof of a bar on Velp Avenue was blown off and hit a motel across the street, shattering windows. By the time the rain let up, about 20 trees were down in one man's yard.
NAVARINO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Four tornadoes confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews from the National Weather Service are surveying damage after Wednesday’s powerful storms and confirmed four tornadoes (updated figure) in the Action 2 News viewing area. On Wednesday, June 15, a cold front moved across the area and created strong-to-severe storms. NWS crews continue...
GREEN BAY, WI

