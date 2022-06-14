Heat and health concerns

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Cleanup has begun, and there is still a lot of work to do after dangerous and destructive storms ripped through the area Wednesday night. WPS estimates power won’t be restored to everyone in Brown County until 2 P.M. Saturday. We Energies estimates its customers will have power back on by 4 P.M. on Sunday (see related story). Both utilities say they have crews working around-the-clock, including hundreds of workers from outside of the state. They’ve already restored power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses.

HOWARD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO