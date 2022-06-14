ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Drum Corps working to stay safe while practicing in heat

14news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJail escapee back in custody in Daviess Co. Ky. officials...

www.14news.com

Comments / 1

Related
14news.com

Prosecution rests in double murder trial in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The defense will begin presenting their case Friday morning in the Chase Simmons trial. Court officials tell us the prosecution rested Thursday. [Previous: Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens]. Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Deputies investigating large metal theft in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large metal theft from a trucking company. Deputies say they were called to Silver Creek Trucking on South Green Street Tuesday morning. They were responding to a report of a theft of several thousand pounds of aluminum...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drum#Daviess Co
14news.com

Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man who was 17 at the time of a double murder in Daviess County. Chase Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown. Deputies say a third victim, 19-year-old...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

6/14 Neighborhood Watch

Jail escapee back in custody in Daviess Co. Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co. Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Daviess County, KY
14news.com

Crews to close small section of Watson Lane in Henderson next week

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say a contractor will close a small section of Watson Lane early Monday morning. They tell us crews will be making a service cut near the east side of the Watson Lane and US 41 intersection. The two eastbound lanes adjacent to Donut...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Evansville police respond to shots fired report Wed. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reports show a woman told police someone came into her home on Lincoln Avenue and took her phone in Evansville Wednesday night. Once that person left, she told police she heard gunshots. Officers say they found the missing phone and empty shell casings near the scene.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro Police investigating homicide

Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co. Ky. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from Daviess Co. Affidavit: Man arrested on 4 neglect of an animal charges, 2 dogs dead. Crews making repairs to KY 69 in Hancock Co. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crews making repairs to...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crews making repairs to KY 69 in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s another traffic alert for drivers in Hancock County. Crews will be making blacktop repairs on KY 69 between US 60 and KY 3199 on Wednesday. Work will be from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers will need to find a different route during...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy