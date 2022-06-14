Drum Corps working to stay safe while practicing in heat

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The defense will begin presenting their case Friday morning in the Chase Simmons trial. Court officials tell us the prosecution rested Thursday. [Previous: Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens]. Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead...
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large metal theft from a trucking company. Deputies say they were called to Silver Creek Trucking on South Green Street Tuesday morning. They were responding to a report of a theft of several thousand pounds of aluminum...
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man who was 17 at the time of a double murder in Daviess County. Chase Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown. Deputies say a third victim, 19-year-old...
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a stolen vintage horse-drawn plow. Police said that the plow was taken Monday morning between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. from a yard on Livermore Road in Hartford. The plow is black in color and has wooden...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say a contractor will close a small section of Watson Lane early Monday morning. They tell us crews will be making a service cut near the east side of the Watson Lane and US 41 intersection. The two eastbound lanes adjacent to Donut...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reports show a woman told police someone came into her home on Lincoln Avenue and took her phone in Evansville Wednesday night. Once that person left, she told police she heard gunshots. Officers say they found the missing phone and empty shell casings near the scene.
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Jennings Street is back open after a large tree branch fell blocking the road. Crews had the area between Jefferson and State Street blocked. CenterPoint was also on scene to restore power.
The blazing temperatures are taking a toll on air conditioning units across the Tri-state. J.E. Shekell employees said they have been busy with heat-related issues over the past few days -- so much so that they received more than 200 calls from people asking for help in a single day.
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is looking for a stolen skid steer that belongs to Pollard and Sons Excavating company. They say it was reported stolen on Saturday, June 11. According to a Facebook post, the skid steer was believed to be taken between 5 p.m. Friday...
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s another traffic alert for drivers in Hancock County. Crews will be making blacktop repairs on KY 69 between US 60 and KY 3199 on Wednesday. Work will be from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers will need to find a different route during...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Commissioners shared where they propose the $19 million in American Rescue Plan money should go. Included is $6 million for the renovation of the Coliseum, $3 million for the coroner’s office, $1 million for a mental health wing for the jail and $1.2 million for cameras.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Bard Distillery in Muhlenberg County is holding a release Saturday for their “BATCH 1.”. They shared online that the bourbon has already won gold from the John Barlycorn Awards, and it hasn’t even hit store shelves. The individually numbered bottles will be...
Several new developments have been released in an ongoing homicide investigation out of Owensboro, Kentucky. As we previously reported, the homicide investigation started after a shooting and a car crash that happened on Monday night. According to the Owensboro Police Department, officers responded to an area of West 7th Street...
Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Eyeballerz Cruise-In at O'Charley's in Owensboro. There are so many fun things planned. Eyeballerz & Christmas Wish. At the Christmas Wish headquarters back in 2017, I had...
