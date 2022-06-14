ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, KY

Jail escapee back in custody in Daviess Co.

14news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKy. officials find & arrest escaped inmate from...

www.14news.com

14news.com

Prosecution rests in double murder trial in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The defense will begin presenting their case Friday morning in the Chase Simmons trial. Court officials tell us the prosecution rested Thursday. [Previous: Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens]. Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKO

Authorities searching for human remains in Caneyville

CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are searching for remains in the Caneyville area. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said they received information regarding a location where they said remains of a woman may be found. “We have not located any human remains at...
CANEYVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man arrested in Morgantown on drug charges

A Leitchfield man has been arrested in Morgantown on drug charges. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, officers responded to the Dollar General Market at 816 South Main Street “in reference to an individual with an active warrant.”. Upon arriving at the scene, Giles said officers located 54-year-old...
MORGANTOWN, KY
14news.com

Man sentenced in Evansville murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stephen Nail has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Last month, A jury found him guilty but mentally ill in the murder of Burk Jones. Nail was also found guilty but mentally ill of robbery. In August 2020, authorities say police responded to reports of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after authorities say they found him with a missing girl in Ohio County. On Saturday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a missing girl from Indiana in a semi-truck driven by Joseph Lewis. Authorities say they were at...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro Police investigating homicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police are investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 1400 block of West 2nd Street around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Arrest made after shooting on N. Fulton in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened last month. Nyle Fox is facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon. [Previous: EPD: One person shot on N. Fulton Ave.]. The affidavit shows police were called to the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies investigating large metal theft in Henderson

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a large metal theft from a trucking company. Deputies say they were called to Silver Creek Trucking on South Green Street Tuesday morning. They were responding to a report of a theft of several thousand pounds of aluminum...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Trial underway in double murder of Daviess Co. teens

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man who was 17 at the time of a double murder in Daviess County. Chase Simmons is charged with murder and assault in the deaths of 16-year-old Amarius Winstead and 18-year-old Jasper Brown. Deputies say a third victim, 19-year-old...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Teen cleared of charges in Evansville officer-involved shooting; New suspect charged

New information has been released on an officer-involved shooting incident that happened in Evansville in late May. During a press conference held Wednesday, the Evansville Police Department said that the original suspect in the case, 17-year-old Denali Thomas, had been released from jail, and that the attempted murder charge that was originally filed against him had been dropped.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

UPDATE: Coroner identifies Owensboro homicide victim; surveillance footage released

The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim in a homicide investigation in Owensboro. UPDATE: Coroner identifies Owensboro homicide victim; …. Summer camps battle the elements as heat wave continues. Muhlenberg County man recovers from historic procedure. Charges dropped in Evansville shooting case after …. OCSO: Kidnapped Indiana juvenile...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Police: Father & son arrested on drug charges in Webster Co.

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A father and his teenage son were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a Providence home. Officers conducted that search warrant in the 300 block of Barret Street Monday night. They say when officers knocked on the door, a 17-year-old came to the door...
PROVIDENCE, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Officer Involved Shooting/Attempted Murder Arrest

On May 22nd, around 2:00 a.m., two Evansville Police Officers, who were working off-duty at The Corner Pocket Bar, heard shots being fired outside in the 1800 block of N Fulton Ave. The Officers observed several individuals crowded together and appeared to be physically fighting. One of the officers saw an individual with a handgun in his hand. The officer walked toward the individual and announced himself. The suspect ran away from the officer as the officer continued to give loud, verbal, commands for him to stop.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Evansville police respond to shots fired report Wed. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Reports show a woman told police someone came into her home on Lincoln Avenue and took her phone in Evansville Wednesday night. Once that person left, she told police she heard gunshots. Officers say they found the missing phone and empty shell casings near the scene.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

House shot multiple times on Lincoln Avenue in Evansville

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking into a shooting incident that happened late Wednesday evening. Officers were called to a home on Lincoln Avenue just west of Highway 41 around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the house, they said they talked to a woman, who told...
EVANSVILLE, IN

