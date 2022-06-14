ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Dish says it launched 5G service the day before it faces millions of dollars in fines

By Allison Johnson
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s the day: Dish Network needs to offer 5G service to at least 20 percent of the US population or face some steep fines from the US government. And lo and behold, Dish appears to be lighting up its 5G service in the nick of time — but there’s an awful...

www.theverge.com

