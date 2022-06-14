ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Todd Howard says the words ‘Fallout 5’

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBethesda, which recently delayed Starfield into next year and hasn’t shown anything substantial about The Elder Scrolls 6 since announcing it in 2018, is already thinking about what comes after. In an interview with IGN, Bethesda’s Todd Howard said Bethesda Game Studios is planning on making Fallout 5......

www.theverge.com

Comments / 1

Related
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Diablo 4 won't have Diablo Immortal's horrible microtransations, Blizzard insists

Diablo 4 won't share Diablo Immortal's monetization systems, Blizzard has confirmed. Instead, monetization in Diablo 4 will be strictly kept to "optional cosmetic items and full story-driven expansions," Diablo head Rod Fergusson confirmed in a tweet (opens in new tab). The sentiment was shared by Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, who quote tweeted Fergusson's statement, writing: "100%" (thanks, Eurogamer (opens in new tab)).
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Starfield trailer teases over 1,000 explorable planets, flyable ships, and more

Starfield, Bethesda’s ambitious new role-playing game, appears to be an amalgam of The Elder Scrolls and ambitious spacefaring games like Elite Dangerous and the Star Citizen project. In a presentation livestreamed on Sunday, game director Todd Howard lifted the cover off the highly anticipated game to reveal flyable, customizable starships as well as 100 star systems and more than 1,000 different worlds to explore.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

What do we want from Fallout 5?

Fingers crossed we live to see it, of course. Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - Which horror movie would make a great videogame?. Todd Howard says Fallout 5 is coming after The Elder Scrolls 6, if we all live that long (opens in new tab). And with those words, the speculation engines began turning. Sure, we'll probably be a decade older by the time Fallout 5 comes out—assuming someone doesn't drop the bombs for real by then. Distant as it may be, it's still fun to start wondering what shape the next Fallout game could be. Like war, should Fallout never change, or will it finally be time for a radical redesign? What technological advancements would fit a post-nuclear RPG? What Bethesda clichés should it avoid, or embrace?
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Howard
hypebeast.com

Bethesda's Todd Howard Confirms 'Fallout 5'

Fallout 5 has officially been confirmed by Bethesda‘s Todd Howard. In an interview with IGN, Howard mentions that Fallout 5 will eventually be happening — Fallout 4 will be eight years old in 2023 — but only after Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6, in that order. “Yes,...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Obsidian reveals new RPG Pentiment from Fallout: New Vegas director

Obsidian Entertainment revealed its next project, a stylized 2D role-playing game built around branching narratives called Pentiment, on Sunday at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. Helmed by game director Josh Sawyer (Pillars of Eternity, Fallout: New Vegas), Pentiment is slated to arrive on Xbox and Windows PC later this year, and will be available through Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Xbox Really Needed Starfield This Year

It’s equal parts comedy and tragedy that Microsoft felt the need to clarify that its not-E3 summer games showcase had the “most gameplay they’ve ever shown in a briefing in Xbox history(Opens in a new window).” In an era where most conferences are dominated by CGI trailers, showing gameplay is a novel act.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fallout 76#Video Game#The Elder Scrolls#Bethesda Game Studios#Sci Fi Rpg
ComicBook

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is Getting a New Game Mode and More

The big Assassin's Creedevent from Tuesday confirmed more content is coming to Assassin's Creed Valhalla through another year of updates and other releases. Part of those plans include a brand new roguelite game mode called "The Forgotten Saga" where Eivor will plunge into Niflheim over and over again into procedurally generated challenges. Other plans include the "final chapter" in Eivor's story with both of those releases planned to be out at some point in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Xbox’s 2022 lineup feels as desolate as it did in 2017

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12 was Xbox’s chance to prove to the gaming world that it had an incredible lineup of titles coming. And it does, just not anytime soon. Redfall was previously slated to release this summer, with Starfield following on November 11. This...
MLB
GAMINGbible

'God Of War Ragnarök' Producer Teases Fans Over 2023 Delay Rumours

Watch the game showcases, pray for a God of War: Ragnarök release date, hear absolutely nothing it. God, life’s relentless. The highly anticipated follow-up to the excellent God of War (2018) has been sat tantalisingly on the horizon for some time now, but it’s definitely got to the point where fans are worried that the supposed 2022 release might not actually be on the cards anymore.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
The Verge

Capcom is developing a Dragon’s Dogma sequel

Capcom is developing a sequel to its 2012 high fantasy action RPG Dragon’s Dogma, the company announced Thursday. There are few official details, but we do know the title — Dragon’s Dogma 2 — and that it will take advantage of Capcom’s RE Engine, which has been used for many of the studio’s recent games. Director Hideaki Itsuno announced the new game at the end of a video looking back on the creation of the original Dragon’s Dogma.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Fallout-style RPG teased by New Blood last week features big names in the classic Fallout scene

Van Buren developer Adam Lacko, artist Red888guns, and original Fallout composer Mark Morgan are all working on the project. New Blood Interactive CEO Dave Oshry threatened to kill a puppy (opens in new tab) if he got bumped from the PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab) this past weekend, so we made sure he got his time and then he used it to say that the studio isn't actually ready to talk about any of the new stuff that it's working on (except Gloomwood (opens in new tab), which we already know about). He did offer the briefest of glimpses at three games, though, including a top-down shooter, a car combat game, and a "Fallout-style RPG" that Oshry described as his "dream game."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Diablo Immortal's Microtransactions Have Made It $24 Million In Two Weeks

Diablo Immortal appears to be off to a strong start, as the mobile-focused take on the Blizzard franchise has generated over $24 million USD in revenue in its first two weeks. As reported by PCGamesN, industry tracking website AppMagic has shared some interesting tidbits of data for the free-to-play Diablo Immortal alongside the microtransactions details, including that the USA and South Korea have spent the most money and that the game has been downloaded more than five million times.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy