Todd Howard says the words ‘Fallout 5’

Fingers crossed we live to see it, of course. Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - Which horror movie would make a great videogame?. Todd Howard says Fallout 5 is coming after The Elder Scrolls 6, if we all live that long (opens in new tab). And with those words, the speculation engines began turning. Sure, we'll probably be a decade older by the time Fallout 5 comes out—assuming someone doesn't drop the bombs for real by then. Distant as it may be, it's still fun to start wondering what shape the next Fallout game could be. Like war, should Fallout never change, or will it finally be time for a radical redesign? What technological advancements would fit a post-nuclear RPG? What Bethesda clichés should it avoid, or embrace?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 HOURS AGO