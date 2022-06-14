ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cochise County, AZ

Arizona Supreme Court says anonymous juries constitutional

By BOB CHRISTIE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFlFZ_0gAnIncd00
1 of 2

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state courts can keep juror identities secret, rejecting a challenge from a southern Arizona journalist who argued that the right to observe trials included access to the names of jurors who decide the fate of people charged with crimes.

The unanimous ruling written by Vice Chief Justice Ann Scott Timmer turned away arguments made by attorneys for the publisher of the Cochise County Record that withholding identities during the jury selection process without a compelling reason violated the First Amendment.

The decision continues an ongoing movement in some American courts toward allowing the identities of jurors who have traditionally been named to be kept secret. A media group that filed a friend of the court brief said that routinely keeping juror identities secret would undermine the media’s ability to play its watchdog role.

But Timmer wrote that while the First Amendment implicitly guarantees the right of the public and press to view criminal trials, it does not extend to all “confidential” information.

Weighing whether that right attaches to media access to the names of individual jurors requires a review of whether they have historically been available, Timmer wrote, and “whether public access plays a significant positive role in the functioning of the particular process in question.”

Timmer concluded that while juror names have generally been public across the nation, providing them would not create a more fair process, and might even imperil jury integrity.

“Accessing jurors’ names would not significantly add to the public’s ability to assure itself that voir dire is fairly conducted or to check the courts in disregarding established standards for jury selection,” Timmer wrote.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press had urged the high court to require juror names be made available except in unusual cases, saying that doing otherwise would limit the ability of the public and press to scrutinize the judicial process.

“The benefits of an open and transparent court system — guarding against the miscarriage of justice, assuring that proceedings are fair and discouraging decisions based on bias — are undermined when the public cannot tell who exercises the jury power,” the committee’s filing said.

Attorneys with the Arizona Attorney General’s office argued that revealing juror names would not help the selection process and that disclosing them would expose jurors to the risk of danger and embarrassment.

The Supreme Court case was brought by David Morgan, who runs the Cochise County Record, a website focused on public documents from local police and the courts. He and a second journalist appealed after a judge sealed jury names in two cases without giving any explanation, but only Morgan pursued the case all the way to the Arizona’s highest court.

Morgan said he expected the loss, given questions from the seven justices during argument in April. But he noted that the court did not say juror names could never be released and that jurors themselves can identify themselves.

“This was focused on voir dire,” Morgan said. “This didn’t say forever.”

Timmer noted that judges have the discretion to release juror names, and that if a court denies access, “a best practice would be to explain its reasoning on the record.”

Cochise County courts use secret juries in all criminal trials, and Arizona law says that lists of juror names or other juror information shall not be released unless specifically required by law or ordered by the court.

Justice Clint Bolick wrote a brief concurring opinion noting that the privacy provision in Arizona’s constitution provides “a compelling interest in enforcing (the juror secrecy law) to protect juror privacy.”

Juror names across the U.S. were generally open until the late 1970s, when courts began seating anonymous juries in selected cases involving drug kingpins and mafia bosses, and the list has grown steadily to include many high profile cases.

Last year, a judge in Minnesota said he would keep the names of jurors who convicted former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin of George Floyd’s murder secre t until he deemed it safe to release their names.

Comments / 19

Sandy Bruns
3d ago

Well if they're going to release names of jurors then I will never be on a jury. I'm disabled so I can't sit very long. I will use any excuse that I can I'm not going to go and be on a jury just to have somebody that I sentence come out and try to hurt me. I do not believe the names of jurors should ever be released

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Associated Press

Arizona restauranteur wins fight with state over youth labor

PHOENIX (AP) — Carolyn Redendo’s restaurant is just 900 square feet, and the kitchen where she turns out Puerto Rican, Cuban and other Latin food is tiny. The young teenagers she’s hired for years to work as hostesses in her Sofrita restaurant in the small northeast Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills sometimes bus tables and have to drop off the dishes in the kitchen.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
Minnesota State
County
Cochise County, AZ
Cochise County, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
coloradopolitics.com

Appeals court endorses daily searches of Denver student under 'safety plan'

Colorado's second-highest court found Denver school security officials acted lawfully by continuing their daily searches of a student with a prior handgun offense, even when the "safety plan" enabling the searches had no expiration date. It has been nearly four decades since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in-school searches do...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bolick
The Associated Press

4 buildings at observatory in Arizona lost in wildfire

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Four non-scientific buildings at the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson were lost in a wildfire, but early indications show other buildings on the property didn’t appear to be damaged, authorities said Saturday. Buell T. Jannuzi, who leads the Department of Astronomy at...
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

Officials: 4 escape from Virginia prison satellite camp

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Four inmates escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia, officials announced Saturday morning. Inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m., the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release. The minimum security facility houses 185 male offenders, officials said. Officials did not release any details about how the inmates escaped.
HOPEWELL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Selection#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Arizona Supreme Court#The Cochise County Record#American
The Associated Press

Inslee calls on WA insurance commissioner to resign

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is now among a growing number of people saying elected Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler should resign. The calls for the 78-year-old, six-term Democrat, to step down come after the Northwest News Network reported Wednesday that Kreidler’s office had fired employee Jon Noski.
WASHINGTON STATE
BBC

Court rules North Carolina school skirt requirement unconstitutional

A North Carolina school violated the constitutional rights of its female pupils by requiring them to wear skirts, a US federal court has ruled. The Charter Day School, in the city of Leland, had said its uniform promoted girls as "fragile vessels" deserving of courteous and gentle treatment. But a...
LELAND, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ballotpedia News

New York court overturns state Assembly map for 2024; rules existing boundaries be used for this year’s elections

An appellate division of the New York Supreme Court ruled on June 10 that the state’s Assembly district boundaries adopted in February 2022 were invalid but should still be used for the 2022 legislative elections. The appellate division ruling determined that the Assembly district map was enacted in violation of the state’s constitutional redistricting process and that a New York City-based state trial court should oversee new boundaries for the 2024 elections.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

946K+
Followers
457K+
Post
427M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy