BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Lois Avalee Taylor, 92 of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Belpre, died at the Muskingum Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Beverly, Ohio. She was born in Pliny, WV on July 29, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Ray and Martha Carter. She had been a member of the Gospel Baptist in Torch, Ohio. She had been a caregiver and had worked for the West Virginia Department of Aging. She enjoyed shopping and taking care of her family and others.

BEVERLY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO