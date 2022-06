Winners of Lemonade Day were announced Sunday, June 5, during the BASE Wings and Wheels Fly-In Breakfast. According to information released by the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce, one of the sponsors of Lemonade Day, which was held in May, the following participants have been recognized: The winner of the best stand contest was awarded to Colton Bree and Gretta Denham. The stand was sponsored by Homes for Independent Living. Recognition for the best tasting lemonade was awarded to Jack and Melanie Barr. The entrepreneur of the year and winner of a brand-new bike was Audrey Wendt.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO