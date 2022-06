KEARNEY, Neb. — Beyond tired and burned out - that’s how educators are feeling after powering through what they said has been one of the most difficult school years. Christine Kier will have 30 years in education next year and is currently a Grand Island Senior High theater teacher. She went to the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK) and has a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in theater arts. She has multiple masters degrees, one of them being in teaching and learning with an emphasis in curriculum and instruction.

