Sassuolo director Giovanni Carnevali has confirmed that he has spoken with new PSG chief Luis Campos over the future of young striker Gianluca Scamacca. The 23-year-old impressed in 2020/21 on loan with Genoa but took his game to a new level last year, firing home 16 goals in 36 games for Sassuolo and forcing his way into Roberto Mancini's Italy setup as a result.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO