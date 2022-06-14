The Sixers Released Behind-the-Scenes Footage from the Set of “Hustle”
fanrecap.com
5 days ago
I’ve seen mostly positive reviews for Hustle from people around Philadelphia, which is the biggest win for Netflix if you ask me. The Sixers were the main plot of the movie, and we got this behind-the-scenes look...
TEEN actor Tyler Sanders, known for roles in shows 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fear the Walking Dead, has reportedly died at age 18. Tyler died on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, at home, TMZ reported. The young performer's cause of death is unclear, but an autopsy is set to be...
THE View’s Whoopi Goldberg has shocked fans after she made a comment to Sunny Hostin that they blasted as rude. The awkward interaction took place on the live talk show’s Friday’s broadcast, during a segment with guest Keke Palmer. The moment happened toward the end of the...
Khloe Kardashian had a physical reaction to Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. On the season finale of The Kardashians, Khloe told Kendall Jenner that she fainted in the wake of the NBA star's drama. Khloe and Tristan are parents to a 4-year-old daughter, True. "I’m so anxious. I’ve been really dehydrated....
“I’m telling y’ all my business,” quips Gladys Knight, pinpointing part of her appeal. For an hour and a half, the empress of soul pours her heart and voice into songs that span the spectrum of human emotion. “There was rain in my heart for a long time, so this is personal for me,” she says.
For Tarriona “Tank” Ball, frontwoman for the Grammy-nominated band Tank and the Bangas, everything began when she stole a glance at her older sister’s private diary. The two shared a bedroom growing up, so when Tank had the chance, at 11 years old, she peered through the handwritten pages. In them, she found stories, poetic lines, and general expressions that sparked her imagination. She wanted to do that, too—write. Today, Tank can still remember some of the lines. It was those diary entries that would inspire Tank to write her poetry, which then took her to the New Orleans open mics where she would meet her future bandmates. And on May 13, Tank and the Bangas unveiled their latest studio LP, Red Balloon, which showcases the group’s lush sonic chemistry and Tank’s knack for poignant lyricism.
Comments / 0