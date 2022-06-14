ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Video shows woman go on racist rant toward Asian-American staff at Orlando restaurant

By Amanda Dukes
WESH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — The staff at King Cajun Crawfish in Orlando say a female customer directed racial slurs at the manager after being denied a refund for a meal on Monday. On a cellphone video recorded by manager Kristen Nguyen, you hear the female customer say, "You're a Chinese [expletive]. You...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 13

Lori Nieves
4d ago

Plain and very simple for everybody to understand Asian people are always rude to people of color all she had to do was just refund her money because because in this business your customers always write even when they're rude but Asian people always do this to people of of color their food is all their food is still I don't know this restaurant at all Plain and simple to get rid of the embarrassment it meant refund the customer but Asian restaurants no matter where they are East West northeast South then I Want refund people of color

Reply
3
 

