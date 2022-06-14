ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Following Battle Over 'Don't Say Gay' Bill And Reedy Creek, Disney Just Made A Big Change To Its Future Plans In Florida

By Dirk Libbey
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Disney has been a major part of the state of Florida since it first announced plans to build Walt Disney World back in the 1960s. As Disney World has continued to expand, the importance of Florida has only grown. This culminated in the plan to move nearly all of Walt Disney Imagineering from California to Florida , but following a very public blow up between Disney and the state, that plan has been significantly delayed.

It's being reported, and CinemaBlend has been able to confirm, that today Walt Disney Imagineering was informed during an "all-hands" meeting that the plan to relocate by 2023 has been pushed back to 2026. It’s unclear what the reason for the delay is specifically, but it’s hard to ignore the public battle that has been waged by Florida against Disney. Following a public outcry from both Disney cast members and fans, Disney took a public stand against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill . After that the Florida legislature took aim at the Reedy Creek Improvement District , the municipal district that was given to Disney when the Walt Disney World project first began. A bill dissolving the district was passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor.

It's possible that Disney is reconsidering the decision the move to Florida following the state's move to dissolve Disney's ability to govern itself. While its unclear if the Reedy Creek Improvement District will actually cease to exist, and its equally unclear how big a deal that would be to The Walt Disney Company if it were to happen, this delay could be a "wait and see" move, allowing Disney to let the dust settle and see how everything plays out before making a final commitment.

However, without more information, it's equally possible that the delay was simply made because Disney realized that it wasn't going to be able to get the entire division of the company moved by next year. Walt Disney Imagineering has been in Burbank, California since the 1950s and a lot of people were going to be expected to move. The facilities to house WDI are part of a brand new Disney campus located at Lake Nona, and it could be that simply getting the construction done will take longer than anticipated.

Of course, the big question now is what this delay means to all those people. The Imagineers were mostly expected to commit to making the move already, even if they weren't going to need to actually move for a couple of years. Several major names within Imagineering have already left the organization rather than make the move, while others , like Disney's Animal Kingdom lead Joe Rohde, took somewhat suspiciously timed retirement .  Many of those that had agreed to move were likely already in the process of doing so, but are now being told that maybe they didn't need to, at least not yet.

Even if this is just a delay, it's a significant one, and a decision that could end up being just as big as the move itself. A lot can happen in three years, and so even if the move to Florida is expected to move forward today, that could change before it actually happens.

Comments / 461

latrevo to ouzo
2d ago

Another article spreading misinformation. As usual there is no outrage and no such bill forbidding you to say the word gay. NoWonder our young Adults are growing up with so much hate in their lives. So sad

Reply(36)
216
Brandon@30330
2d ago

Good, get out of Florida. Since your fight with Florida your stocks are down by 30%. The CEO, Chapek has been told to resign or be fired. Go back to CA.

Reply(50)
135
AP_001405.c8c5d813a9ca4f4b8af395321b0d5f29.2152
1d ago

The sky is falling the sky is falling the sky is falling and if the media tells you that you will believe it read the bill it’s not about saying gay!!!!!

Reply
69
Related
WDW News Today

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Claims He Warned Disney ‘It Won’t Work Out Well for You’ Over Entering ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debate

During an interview with conservative podcaster Dave Rubin, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claims when Disney CEO Bob Chapek reached out with concerns over the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, he gave a rather ominous warning to not get involved in the debate.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Homeless at the gates of Disney: Thousands are living in motels, encampments and even their cars - in the shadow of the 'Most Magical Place on Earth' amid soaring rent prices and post-pandemic unemployment

It's the 'Most Magical Place on Earth', where millions of families flock every year to have their dreams spun from fantasy to reality. But for thousands living in the shadow of Disney World near Kissimmee, Florida, life is far from a fairytale, and more like a nightmare of homelessness and uncertainty.
KISSIMMEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Black Lives Matter spent more than $12 million in a YEAR on luxury properties including its sprawling Studio City mansion and $6.3 million 'arts center' in Toronto, tax filings show

Black Lives Matter spent more than $12 million on luxury properties in Los Angeles and in Toronto - including a $6.3 million 10,000-square-foot property in Canada that was purchased as part of a $8M 'out of country grant.'. The Toronto property was bought with grant money that was meant for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Joe Rohde
TheStreet

Universal Follows Disney in Making Change You Won't Like

Fans of Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report Universal Orlando Resort are getting ready for their summer vacations with a trip to Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida or Islands of Adventure. Or maybe they will opt for a ride on Hollywood Rip Ride...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Walt Disney World
Daily Mail

The priciest place on earth: Family of four hit with $8,480 tab for five-day Disney vacation as skyrocketing ticket prices and lack of cheaper options put this great American getaway out of reach for middle class folks

A Disney World vacation was once seen as the tradition getaway for the American middle class family, but it is increasingly slipping out of reach. Over the past few years, the prices of tickets for the amusement park have skyrocketed as executives continue to raise the price of food and begin catering to higher-paying clientele.
ORLANDO, FL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Alligator Ever Found in Florida

The first time you see an alligator in person, whether at a zoo or basking in the sun on the banks of a river at your local park (depending on your location of course), you may be surprised by how big they really are. The average full-grown male American alligator is between 10-15 feet long and weighs 500-1000 pounds.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Disney
TheStreet

Headed to a Disney Theme Park? You May Not Like This

A lot of people planning a trip to a Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report theme park look for that mythical time on the calendar when Disney World and Disneyland won't be quite as crowded. The reality is that such a period does not really exist, at least in way you can plan for.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
114K+
Followers
34K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy