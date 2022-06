Members of the Lubeck and East Wood Volunteer Fire Departments, along with other area VFDs, worked to put out a fire on 3368 Progress Ridge Road on Friday. Explosions had been reported but there were no injuries. Firefighters continued to fight small pockets of flames with most of the structure already burned. No further information was available Friday. (Photos by Douglass Huxley)

WOOD COUNTY, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO