HILL CITY, S.D. — Fine Arts in the Hills — which started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 18 — opened for its first day of the weekend’s show and sell event. “First year as Fine Arts in the Hills. ” Chairperson for Fine Arts of the Hills and Secretary of the Hill City Arts Council Kristie Van Bogart said. “So, in the past this event has been called Sculpture in the Hills and we’ve had sculptors come and show their art. This year, we have opened it up to other flat works and so we have sculptors, in addition to other art forms as well.”

HILL CITY, SD ・ 3 HOURS AGO