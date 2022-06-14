Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County

A Virginia man was arrested in Pikeville Wednesday after he was accused of stealing a truck, then leading Police on a chase on US 23 that shut down the highway in the Coal Run area for most of the day. According to the Kentucky State Police, traffic was shut down in both directions of U.S. Highway 23 for several hours near the old Big Lots building in the Coal Run community of Pike Co. Police received a complaint from a local business that someone had stolen a white Chevrolet Silverado truck from their lot. Officers would locate the vehicle on Hambley Boulevard and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect, identified as James Rife of Virginia, was driving the vehicle towards Cedar Creek, but refused to stop. The chase continued to drive through Cedar Creek towards Hurricane Creek Road, swerving several times almost striking several vehicles.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO