ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Buchanan County

supertalk929.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Buchanan County on Monday, 6/13. A report from Virginia State...

www.supertalk929.com

Comments / 0

Related
993thex.com

VSP Now Say Alcohol, Speed Being Investigated As Factors In Fatal Buchanan County Crash

Virginia State Police tell us alcohol and speed are now being investigated as contributing factors in a single vehicle crash Monday that kills a Grundy, Virginia man. In an update, VSP tell us 50 year old Christopher D. Stilwell, died at the scene when Stilwell’s 2000 Ford Ranger traveling south on Route 628 ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned and struck a fence and a tree. Stilwell was not wearing a seatbelt and the crash remains under investigation by VSP.
GRUNDY, VA
wklw.com

Virginia Man Arrested after Car Chase in Pike Co. on US 23

A Virginia man was arrested in Pikeville Wednesday after he was accused of stealing a truck, then leading Police on a chase on US 23 that shut down the highway in the Coal Run area for most of the day. According to the Kentucky State Police, traffic was shut down in both directions of U.S. Highway 23 for several hours near the old Big Lots building in the Coal Run community of Pike Co. Police received a complaint from a local business that someone had stolen a white Chevrolet Silverado truck from their lot. Officers would locate the vehicle on Hambley Boulevard and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect, identified as James Rife of Virginia, was driving the vehicle towards Cedar Creek, but refused to stop. The chase continued to drive through Cedar Creek towards Hurricane Creek Road, swerving several times almost striking several vehicles.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man Monday in Buchanan County. Police say about 5 p.m. June 13, the driver of a Ford Ranger pickup was traveling along Horn Mountain Road and went down an embankment, overturning several times. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Buchanan County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Buchanan County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Whitewood, VA
q95fm.net

Virginia Man Leads Officers On Chase After Allegedly Stealing A Truck

A man out of Virginia is accused of stealing a truck and proceeding to lead police on a chase that resulted in the closing of US 23 in Coal Run Village for most of a day. 51-year-old Alvin Rife, of Jewel Ridge, Virginia, is accused of stealing a Chevy Silverado from the parking lot of Road-Tested Garage. The theft is said to have taken place on Wednesday morning.
PIKEVILLE, KY
WJHL

VSP: Saturday crash kills 15-year-old

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a car crash left a teenager dead this weekend. According to a press release from Virginia State Police (VSP), officers were called to the scene of a crash around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived at a property in the 300 block of Flatwoods Road, investigators […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Motorcycle rider dies from injuries following Highway 421 crash

A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol said charges are pending following a fatal crash in Bristol, Tennessee. 18-year-old Matthew Guy was thrown from his motorcycle and died from his injuries after a pickup truck driven by 79-year-old Douglas Cox pulled into his path. The statement said Cox was...
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

Kingsport Police searching for stolen food trailer

A food truck in Kingsport is asking the public for help after their trailer with kitchen equipment was stolen Thursday afternoon. Owners of Curbside Kitchen said over social media their trailer was stolen from Fort Henry Drive between noon and four PM. Kingsport Police are assisting in the search. The...
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Traffic Accident
q95fm.net

Officials Searching For Escaped Inmates

Officials in Pike County are currently searching for two inmates who are said to have escaped. 42-year-old Larry Foster and 30-year-old Logan Hall were said to be a part of a work-release crew. The two men are said to have walked off in the Coal Run community. Hall is described...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist killed in US 421 crash

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — State troopers say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. Highway 421. According to a crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Matthew Guy, 18 of Bristol, was traveling south on the highway when a pickup truck pulled out in front of […]
BRISTOL, TN
wymt.com

Deputies find motorcycle reported stolen years ago

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheriff’s deputies in Letcher County found a little bit more than they bargained for Tuesday afternoon. Deputies were able to recover a motorcycle that was reported stolen more than three years ago. While deputies say the investigation is ongoing, charges are set to be...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 inmates walk away from work detail in Pike Co., KY

(UPDATE: June 16, 2022, at 6:40 p.m.): The names and ages of the two escaped inmates in Pike County, Kentucky, are Larry Foster, 42, and Logan Hall, 30. Both were housed in the Pike County Detention Center in Pikeville. Descriptions Larry Edward FosterAge: 42Gender: MaleRace: WhiteHair color: Blonde or strawberryEye color: BlueHeight: 5’11”Weight: 195 pounds […]
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Richlands salon owner could face 30 years for pandemic funds fraud

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Richlands, Virginia woman who owned a local nail and hair salon pleaded guilty to using pandemic unemployment benefits through mail fraud. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Mandi Dawn Hammond, 36, closed her salon, Jama Nail Beauty Bar & Gift Shop, for six weeks starting in […]
RICHLANDS, VA
WVNS

Two arrested, one hospitalized after Bluefield carnival attack

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) – Two minors are in custody after a fight at the Bluefield Carnival left one victim in the hospital, the Bluefield, Virginia Police Department reports. The beating happened Saturday night at the Cole Chevy Mountain festival, where the alleged victim suffered what police are calling “serious injuries.” The two attackers were arrested […]
BLUEFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy