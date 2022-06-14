ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Man, 21, Pleads Guilty To Murder, Attempted Murders In Crime Spree

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zyYJ9_0gAnFFLK00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree murder and two attempted murders in connection with a Feb. 2021 crime spree, the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City said.

21-year-old Daquan Murphy’s combined sentence is life, suspending all but 45 years, and five years of probation set to run concurrently, officials said.

Officers responded on Feb. 10, 2021 to the 3400 block of East Lombard Street, where they found a man lying in the street and shot in the chest. The victim, identified as James Bentley, died in the hospital. Investigators learned Murphy used a car stolen hours before the shooting, and that was also used in a commercial robbery.

Murphy was arrested driving that stolen vehicle.

Two days before the murder, a man was shot in the head at the 900 block of E. Jeffrey Street. Investigators connected Murphy to the crime through fingerprints left at the scene.

And a week before the shooting on Jeffrey Street, officers found a man shot multiple times in his car on the 5200 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. Murphy admitted to being part of a robbery plan where the victim was the target, officials said.

“The string of violent offenses Mr. Murphy committed in such a short amount of time is telling of his brazenness and lack of empathy for his fellow man,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I applaud ASA Wisthoff-Ito’s diligent coordination with BPD and our federal partners to apprehend and hold Mr. Murphy accountable for his violent behavior so he will no longer threaten public safety in our city.”

Murphy is also pending federal charges for an armed carjacking.

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Five people shot in two separate shootings ahead of Father's Day weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Five people were shot within the span of about five hours in two separate shootings yesterday. According to police, at about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near West Lafayette Avenue in West Baltimore. Once on the scene, officers found a 50-year-old woman...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Dover Police charge suspect they say shot man 8 times with attempted murder

A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday and charged in connection to a shooting that left the victim in critical condition after being shot eight times, Dover Police announced that afternoon. According to authorities, Zaveon Murchison shot the victim around 9:55 p.m. on June 9, 2022. After being developed as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Woman Shot, Killed In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into a shooting that killed a woman in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the area were sent to the 2400 block of  Talbot Road to investigate a report of a shooting around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. The officers found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at that location. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the site of the shooting, according to authorities. Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 22, Charged With Murder In Deadly West Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly April shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said. Tavon Jamal Green was taken into custody on murder and gun charges in the shooting death of 22-year-old Joshua Whittington, Baltimore Police said. Whittington was found shot multiple times shortly after midnight April 2 in the 1300 block of West Baltimore Street. He died of his injuries five days later. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that Whittington was involved in a dispute with someone before he was shot, police said. Court records show a warrant was issued May 15 for Green’s arrest. Police said that warrant was served Wednesday. Green is charged with first- and second-degree murder and a list of firearm offenses related to the shooting, court records show.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In South Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died after he was shot Saturday afternoon in South Baltimore, police said. Patrol officers were in the 1900 block of Wilkens Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. when they heard gunshots, police said. The officers found the victim shot multiple times on the 1900 block of Ramsey Street. He was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Mosby
CBS Baltimore

Prince George’s County Cop Arrested After ‘Altercation’ In Manhattan Nightclub, Charged With Gun Offense

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– A Prince George’s County police officer was arrested Tuesday night following an altercation in a Manhattan nightclub and charged with a firearms offense, reckless endangerment and menacing, the department said. Officer First Class Aaron Holliday is suspended without pay and the Prince George’s County Police Department Internal Affairs Division is launching an administrative investigation, police said. Holliday, a four-year veteran of the agency, was off-duty at the time of the incident.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Teen Arrested In Fatal Inner Harbor Triple Shooting; Police Increase Patrols For Summer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have expanded patrols at the Inner Harbor after the frightening triple shooting that killed one teenager and injured two others over Memorial Day weekend, leaving the popular area covered with crime tape and evidence markers. 17-year-old Neal Mack III lost his life, and now police have arrested another teenager for his murder. Here’s what we know from police: The suspect is a 15-year-old from Howard County who was taken into custody at his home there Thursday morning by a warrant task force. Police have not named him. He is charged as an adult. Authorities have not revealed the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Charged With Rape In Baltimore County Suspected Of Slashing Woman In NYC Subway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland man charged with first-degree rape in Baltimore County is suspected of slashing a woman’s neck in a New York City subway station, according to police. Subhan Zaib booking photo, BCPD Subhan Zaib, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Baltimore County Police. He is accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in the area of Shipping Place in Dundalk.  Zaib is a resident of Dundalk, according to online court records. New York City Police said around 5 a.m. on Friday, June 10, a 19-year-old woman was walking down the stairs at the corner of Essex Street and Delancey Street for the “F” Line when, unprovoked, a man approached her from behind, placed her in a chokehold, and slashed her multiple times in the neck and back. The victim is in stable condition, police said. NYPD released these surveillance images of the suspect: Zaib is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Crime Spree#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Office Of The State#State
foxbaltimore.com

31-year-old man shot Tuesday, dies 3 days later

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 31-year-old man shot in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday died, Baltimore Police confirm. Darrel Fulton was pronounced dead by hospital personnel Friday as a result of his injuries. According to police, on Tuesday just before 2 a.m., an off duty Baltimore Police sergeant was driving near West...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's Most Wanted | Man upset with cost of house work throws handyman out window

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Federal investigators have joined the search for a Baltimore man accused of beating a handyman and then tossing him out of the third story window. According to the US Marshals Service, Thomas Armwood, 35, of Baltimore is wanted for attempted murder and armed robbery. Investigators say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wbaltv.com

BPD sergeant will soon be sentenced on misconduct in office

A Baltimore police sergeant who was once accused of extortion and kidnapping will soon be sentenced on a misconduct in office conviction. Baltimore County police arrested city police Sgt. James Lloyd last year over a situation with a contractor he hired to do work on a home. Charging documents claim...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Baltimore Shootings: Friday, June 17

Officials have released details about Baltimore area shootings for Thursday, June 16 and Friday, June 17. Victim pronounced dead with apparent gunshot wound to the head at 8:56 p.m from shooting reported at 8:14 p.m. - Unit Block of Beechfield Avenue. Unknown male victim shot in the head transported to...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy