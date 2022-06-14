ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Caterpillar to move headquarters from Illinois to Texas

By Andy Rose
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Industrial conglomerate Caterpillar, Inc. is moving its global headquarters from suburban Chicago to suburban Dallas, the company announced...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

Shea
2d ago

I'm pretty sure that this move has a lot to do with taxes. the only thing our governor does in Illinois is raise taxes all the time he doesn't do anything else. there's a lot of businesses leaving Illinois and a lot of people who can leave Illinois too because of the high tax rate so.

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS DFW

Caterpillar announces move to Texas

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another company announced it will be relocating its headquarters to Texas.  Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar announced on Tuesday that the company's global headquarters will be relocated to its existing office in Irving, Texas. "We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said in a release. Prior to moving to current headquarters in Deerfield, Illinois in 2017, Caterpillar's home base was in Peoria, Illinois for 90 years.  The company said it will begin transitioning its headquarters this year. Caterpillar joins the likes of Tesla and Apple in the Lone Star State.
IRVING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Statement On Relocation Of Caterpillar's Global Headquarters To Texas

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement celebrating Caterpillar Inc.'s (Caterpillar) announcement that the company will be moving its global headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois to their existing office in Irving, Texas. Caterpillar is not currently receiving any incentives from the State of Texas for the relocation. 'Caterpillar's...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Deerfield, IL
City
Louisville, KY
State
Texas State
City
Irving, TX
State
Illinois State
City
Irving, IL
City
Dallas, TX
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, IL
Louisville, KY
Business
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois Newsday -- Caterpillar headquarters relocating

Central Illinois Newsday -- Caterpillar headquarters relocating. Central Illinois Newsday — Caterpillar headquarters …. Help The Baby Fold this Friday; WMBD/WYZZ taking …. CI ROAD TRIP: Special Olympics needs volunteers for …. Fan giveaway begins at McLean County Salvation Army. Zoos keep close eye on animals during heat wave.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
95.3 MNC

Power outage update from Indiana Michigan Power

Indiana Michigan Power employees, contractors and mutual assistance crews will. continue working overnight to restore power after record-breaking winds Monday night disrupted power to 40,700 customers. I&M has restored power to nearly 15,000 customers in less than 24 hours, with more than 25,900 customers without service as of 9 p.m....
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caterpillar Inc#The Whayne Supply Co#Cnn Com
Du Quoin Evening Call

Miss Illinois is crowned

MARION -- Five days of interviews, rehearsals, performances, and lots of smiles ended at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday evening with the crowning of a new Miss Illinois 2022. Monica Nia Jones, Miss Windy City, will wear the crown and represent Illinois at the Miss America competition in...
MARION, IL
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
papercitymag.com

A Notable, No-Frills Dive Bar by SMU, a Unique Burger Joint in Plano, and More Dallas Food Accolades

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
92.9 NIN

North Texas Got a Big New Resident with Shaq Moving In

Big Diesel will be calling North Texas home very soon. I once heard an argument that Shaquille O'Neal is the most famous sports person alive right now. He was one of the most dominant players in NBA history, he is in so many different businesses right now and in my opinion. Is a part of the greatest sports commentary team in television.
TEXAS STATE
honestcolumnist.com

A boom in Chicagoland warehouse construction could cut costs for consumers

Mega-warehouses are sprouting up across Chicagoland, an unprecedented boom that shows no sign of slowing down. Retailers and other product distributors stand ready to pack the vast buildings with goods, feeding the appetite for ever-faster deliveries to online customers, and developers say they can barely keep up with demand. Distributors...
MINOOKA, IL
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy