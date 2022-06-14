ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helping the Helpers: Leveraging Information Technology to Support Caregiver Medication Management for the Millions Living with Dementia

By Nation World News Desk
Cover picture for the articleNewswise – Indianapolis – More than 21 million people provide unpaid care for millions living with dementia in the US With input from caregivers, researchers from the Regenstrife Institute, Indiana University, University of Wisconsin and Purdue University help Helpers Developing and testing. , a user-centered, evidence-based app to support dementia caregivers...

