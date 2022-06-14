ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Ordered the $115 Steak? Inflation drives up NYC restaurant prices

By Nation World News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Yorkers who love to dine out are grappling with the latest humiliation—heavy price hikes for standard dishes that don’t have “luxury” ingredients like foie gras or truffles in sight. Roast chicken for $40. Halibut for $50. Pasta dishes start at $42. Mass inflation has...

Time Out New York

This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the U.S.

We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
RESTAURANTS
NYC Uber price hike latest excuse to stay out of office

A new excuse for not coming to the office is making the rounds in the Big Apple: the price of an Uber. While New York City employees have grappled with the dangers of taking the subway to work for more than a year, a growing contingent increasingly settled on using ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft. Yes, sources told On The Money.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Juneteenth New York Festival this weekend in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Juneteenth will officially be celebrated on Monday, June 20, but festivities are starting early in New York. The 13th Annual Juneteenth New York Festival kicks off virtually, but will be celebrated with in-person gatherings in Brooklyn on June 18th and 19th. The festival was founded in 2009 and is growing into one of the biggest and longest-running events commemorating Freedom Day for enslaved African Americans. Five-thousand people attended events in 2019. More than 20,000 attended virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic. Families will gather virtually and in person this year.The festival's theme is unity in the Black family unit, and will feature the best in Black culture with live performances, wellness activities and a fashion exhibit. Click here for more information.
BROOKLYN, NY
americastestkitchen.com

What Is an Egg Cream?

This iconic New York beverage contains no eggs . . . and no cream. Have you ever had an egg cream? A mix of sweet chocolate syrup, creamy milk, and bubbly seltzer, this rich yet refreshing drink is steeped in history and mystery. An iconic New York City beverage, egg...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Restaurant Impossible Coming to Hudson Valley

Popular reality tv show Restaurant: Impossible returns to the Hudson Valley, with a stop scheduled in Middletown next week. Food Network's Restaurant: Impossible has seen its share of visits to the Hudson Valley over the years. Hudson Valley visits have included filming on rt 9 in Wappingers Falls at Joe Willy's Seafood House and Chianti Cow in Port Jervis (Orange County). Well, Chef Robert Irvine and the crew will be returning to Orange County next week, and they are looking for workers and guests to eat.
Katie Cherrix

Five Italian Restaurants in Staten Island, New York

Staten Island is NYC's southernmost borough boasting pretty beaches and more natural space than the other four. There are so many reasons to love Staten Island, and this unique part of New York has some of the best food in the city. Italian cuisine is a New York staple, and you'll find some of the city's finest in these Staten Island Italian restaurants.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Celebrating Caribbean-American Heritage Month in Brooklyn

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — June marks Caribbean-American Heritage Month, paying tribute to a culture that has contributed greatly to the fabric of the five boroughs. The heart of the local Caribbean community runs through central Brooklyn, beating year-round in Flatbush, East Flatbush, and Prospect Lefferts Gardens. The...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Third-prize Powerball tickets sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two lucky lotto players in Brooklyn and on Long Island won a cumulative $150,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the New York Lottery announced. A third-prize ticket was sold at 322 Dekalb Grocery Market on Brooklyn’s Dekalb Avenue. Because that player also hit the Power Play multiplier number of 2, they’ll […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

8 gross things you’ll experience in New York as summer arrives

As life-affirming as outdoor movie screenings and al fresco meals truly are, let’s not forget that—like a delicious summer brunch served on a vintage boat that makes you hopelessly seasick—the summer-in-NYC good is almost always accompanied by the summer-in-NYC bad. These are the gross, stomach-churning things coming our way whether we like it or not, summer after summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

The world’s biggest bounce house is coming to Brooklyn

Break out the Dramamine because the world’s biggest bounce house is coming soon to Brooklyn. The traveling exhibit, which is certified by the Guinness World Records as Officially Big, is coming to Floyd Bennett Field for two weekends in September. Sprawling more than 16,000-square feet, the bounce house is...
NBC New York

NYC Subway Rider Killed in Terrifying Accident Wasn't Trapped by His Pants: MTA

A 37-year-old subway rider died after somehow getting trapped between the platform and the Q he was deboarding in Brooklyn, officials said Thursday. It's a scene that likely appears in many New Yorkers' nightmares but one that apparently didn't involve the victim's pants or another clothing item getting stuck in the subway doors as the NYPD initially described.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC sheriffs seize 12 Weed World vehicles from Times Square area over parking tickets

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Deputies from New York City’s Sheriff’s office sizes a dozen Weed World vehicles on Tuesday, officials said. There’s an outstanding parking debt of $504,000, with $316,000 of parking ticket debt in judgement, according to the sheriff’s office. Times Square Alliance President called seizing the trucks a good start. “It is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

