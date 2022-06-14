Who Ordered the $115 Steak? Inflation drives up NYC restaurant prices

NEW YORK -- Juneteenth will officially be celebrated on Monday, June 20, but festivities are starting early in New York. The 13th Annual Juneteenth New York Festival kicks off virtually, but will be celebrated with in-person gatherings in Brooklyn on June 18th and 19th. The festival was founded in 2009 and is growing into one of the biggest and longest-running events commemorating Freedom Day for enslaved African Americans. Five-thousand people attended events in 2019. More than 20,000 attended virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic. Families will gather virtually and in person this year.The festival's theme is unity in the Black family unit, and will feature the best in Black culture with live performances, wellness activities and a fashion exhibit. Click here for more information.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO