Arizona State

Arizona Supreme Court says anonymous juries constitutional

By BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that state courts can keep juror identities secret, rejecting a challenge from a southern Arizona journalist who argued that the right to observe trials included access to the names of jurors who decide the fate of people charged with...

California pair charged with smuggling drugs to 5 states

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California pair not only smuggled drugs to five other states but repeatedly impersonated federal law enforcement officers as part of the nationwide scheme, a U.S. grand jury alleged this week. A federal grand jury in Sacramento on Thursday indicted Quinten Giovanni Moody, also...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Someone You Should Know: Miss North Dakota USA, SaNoah LaRocque

SaNoah LaRocque is a woman who wears many hats and now, she also wears a crown as Miss North Dakota USA. But life wasn’t always glitz and glam for LaRocque. “We lived in poverty. So, of course we faced a lot of those adversities that people in those situations would face. My mom, as I mentioned before, was a bit of a free spirit. And kind of exposed my brother and I to situations we probably shouldn’t have been exposed to as children,” said LaRocque.
POLITICS
Wyoming family killed in crash after birthday celebration

DENVER (KDVR) — An engaged couple, their infant and the driver’s parents were all killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck as they drove home to Wyoming from Colorado. The victims had traveled to Colorado to celebrate Aaron Godines’ 20th birthday before the joyous occasion turned deadly,...
WYOMING STATE
WATCH: Huge whale sharks swim up to boat off of Florida

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A group fishing off the coast of Florida’s Anna Maria Island on Thursday were treated to quite a sight when several whale sharks approached their boat. Noah Gunn, who captured the video Thursday afternoon and sent it to WFLA, said his group...
FLORIDA STATE
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Fudge Day

From her desk at Vassar College, Emelyn Hartridge wrote that a classmate’s cousin had sold a pound of fudge for 40 cents. She hatched a plan to make up a batch for the Senior Auction that year and the entrepreneur spirit quickly spread. Soon other women’s colleges had developed their own recipes and by 1888 fudge fever was afoot.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
A Very Hot Weekend Ahead!

Windy conditions will persist overnight as temperatures drop into the 60s overnight, and there will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm developing in the pre-dawn morning hours across our eastern counties. The big story, however, will become the heat as an upper-level ridge in the jet stream amplifies over the Northern Plains. Many will feel temperatures well into the 90s tomorrow and Sunday, and it’s not out of the question that a number of locales could hit triple digits. There will be a very slight chance for thunderstorms across central North Dakota tomorrow evening, and while we stay mostly dry through the first part of the weekend, chances for rain will begin to increase by Sunday, especially across portions of the Bakken. Expect slightly cooler temperatures and perhaps better chances for widespread rain Monday and Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT

