Clovis Community College’s farmers market was held Thursday, June 16 for students and staff to receive free fruits and vegetables. The monthly farmers market hosted by the Clovis Community College (CCC) “hunger terminators”, which is a group of students who put on these events, is a part of a larger effort of providing resources to students and staff of CCC through the college’s “Basic Needs Initiative” which provides a variety of resources for those in need.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO