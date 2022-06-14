Video shows suspect lighting fire, causing $3K in damage at northwest Harris County tire shop

Surveillance video shows a suspect igniting flammable liquid under the door of a tire shop in northwest Harris County, investigators said.

Authorities ask the public for assistance in providing information regarding a commercial fire at Fast Tires and Wheels.

The incident in the video happened on the morning of May 19 at 6285 Barker Cypress Rd.

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office fire investigators determined the suspect caused about $3,000 in damage.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to felony charges or an arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.