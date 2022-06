Touring a new city gets pricey. While there’s constant chatter about the expense of flights and hotels, what we don’t discuss enough is the bottom line of museums, walking tours, and other to-dos when visiting a new country. Climbing to the top of the Eiffel Tower? That sunset cruise along the Seine? A champagne tasting? Admission to the Louvre? It adds up. Thankfully I’ve discovered there are more cost-efficient ways to do all four of those Parisian pastimes, and it’s called Go City. Go City is an app where you pay a flat fee for access to dozens of activities like wine tastings, ghost tours, pastry classes, and theme park tickets. This discovery has saved me hundreds of dollars in Paris, New York, and Dubai. Here’s how it works.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO