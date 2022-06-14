Danbury’s pot proposal gets a positive recommendation from city planning department

* A weeklong celebration of Earth Day brought guest speakers to Cheshire Academy, and provided students with opportunities to give back to the local community and learn ways to protect the environment.Coleman Group and Sustainability leaders hosted a “Women in Green” panel discussion. Speakers included alumna Michelle Hughes, operations and impact director at National Young Farmers Coalition; Megan Kacenski, arborist representative with Bartlett Tree Experts; Rachel Margolese, engineering and operations at Plankton Energy; alumna Alejandra Perez-Pla, chief investment officer with Mutual Empathy; and Katie Symonds, senior project architect at JCJ Architecture. The women spoke to female students about how they became interested in their fields of work, and how to ensure their voices are heard in male-dominated professions. An April 20 celebration of Earth Day included conversations around social, economic, and environmental injustices. Sharon Lewis and Simran Kaur Ladhad from the Connecticut Coalition for Environmental and Economic Justice were the day’s keynote speakers.

CHESHIRE, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO