Danbury, CT

Danbury’s pot proposal gets a positive recommendation from city planning department

By Rob Ryser
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBURY — A plan to make Danbury a player in Connecticut’s emerging retail marijuana market as soon as the fall got a positive recommendation from the city’s planning department. “Three of the four uses that would be allowed contain a retail sales component for which the...

www.newstimes.com

NewsTimes

Brookfield school board hits pause on armed school officers vote

BROOKFIELD — The Board of Education won’t make any hard and fast decision on armed security in the schools until it can see a detailed plan, despite some members pushing to act swiftly. A motion to authorize hiring four armed security officers to work across the schools failed...
BROOKFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Weston residents challenge proposed safety access road to schools

WESTON — Officials are proposing an access road they say will make it easier to get to the schools in case of an emergency, and while residents say another access point is needed, they question the proposed location. The $35,000 access road is just one of the 20 proposed...
WESTON, CT
Danbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
Danbury, CT
Business
City
Danbury, CT
NewsTimes

Robert Miller: The rare gray squirrel that’s white — and why

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Earlier this month, when Michael Pickering got home in Ridgefield after going to church, his wife Karen called him over to the window. There, scampering around their deck, was a snow-white squirrel. The squirrel has returned several times. It’s...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

Student achievements, June 18, 2022

* A weeklong celebration of Earth Day brought guest speakers to Cheshire Academy, and provided students with opportunities to give back to the local community and learn ways to protect the environment.Coleman Group and Sustainability leaders hosted a “Women in Green” panel discussion. Speakers included alumna Michelle Hughes, operations and impact director at National Young Farmers Coalition; Megan Kacenski, arborist representative with Bartlett Tree Experts; Rachel Margolese, engineering and operations at Plankton Energy; alumna Alejandra Perez-Pla, chief investment officer with Mutual Empathy; and Katie Symonds, senior project architect at JCJ Architecture. The women spoke to female students about how they became interested in their fields of work, and how to ensure their voices are heard in male-dominated professions. An April 20 celebration of Earth Day included conversations around social, economic, and environmental injustices. Sharon Lewis and Simran Kaur Ladhad from the Connecticut Coalition for Environmental and Economic Justice were the day’s keynote speakers.
CHESHIRE, CT
NewsTimes

New Milford Board of Education names three assistant principals

NEW MILFORD — The Board of Education named three assistant principals at a special meeting this week. Megan Dwyer was named assistant principal for New Milford High School, Shannon Surreira was named assistant principal for Northville Elementary and Schaghticoke Middle Schools, and Frank Jawidzik was named assistant principal for Schaghticoke Middle School.
NEW MILFORD, CT
#City Planning#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Dispensary
NewsTimes

FCIAC Hall of Fame inducts six new members

NORWALK — It was a long wait, but the FCIAC finally has added six new members to its Hall of Fame. The conference inducted Charlie Anderson of Trumbull, Tim Eagen of Wilton, Ralph Mayo of Greenwich, John Reisert of Ludlowe, Kyle Seaburg of Norwalk, and Jason Shaughnessy of Warde during is annual year-end recognition program Thursday night at the Norwalk Inn.
NEW CANAAN, CT
NewsTimes

Photos: Danbury High School Class of 2022 graduates

DANBURY — The 740 seniors from Connecticut’s largest high school graduated during a ceremony on Wednesday evening. Danbury High School held its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022 at 5 p.m. in the school’s stadium. Speakers included Timothy Chen, Paz Moran and Marcus Lopez. Valedictorian was...
DANBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Police: Plymouth man accused of touching children in stores arrested again

A Plymouth man with a history of being accused of having inappropriate contact with children in Connecticut stores was arrested again this week on similar charges, police said. Anthony Anselmo, 64, of the Terryville section of town, turned himself in to police Monday after being accused of touching an autistic...
PLYMOUTH, CT
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsTimes

Police: Waterbury man had gun without serial number

WATERBURY — A city man was arrested Thursday after police say he was caught with a handgun that had an obliterated serial number. Nigel Robinson, 18, of Lounsbury Street, was charged with illegal parking, failure to display registration plate, operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed person 18 or older, altering or removing identification marks on a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and illegal transfer or sale of a firearm, Waterbury police Lt. Ryan Bessette said.
WATERBURY, CT
NewsTimes

Police find 500 bags of fentanyl, 100 grams of cocaine in Danbury apartment

DANBURY — Police found more than 500 bags of fentanyl and 100 grams of cocaine in an apartment in Danbury Thursday morning. Detectives from the Danbury Police Department’s Special Investigations Division searched the apartment after several months of investigating illegal drug sales throughout the city. Law enforcement identified Joel Albarran, 39, as a suspect. Albarran is a convicted drug dealer and police knew him through past drug arrests, according to Detective Sgt. John Krupinsky.
DANBURY, CT

