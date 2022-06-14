Three arrested, one wanted in deaths of Bunnell teens

Woman tells deputies she invites people to her home 'mainly ... to get high'. Possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. Detectives served a search warrant at the home of a 24-year-old woman on June 9, looking for drugs, according to a Sheriff's Office report. They found meth, narcotics, a digital...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two carjacking suspects running from police in Volusia County crashed into a family’s minivan, according to deputies. Deputies said dash camera video shows that Javaris Manning and Quanterrius Lane caused the accident and then ran from police. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
DEBARY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a person of interest and victim after a deadly shooting at a DeBary IHOP on Friday evening. Deputies are looking for Sammy McKnight, 31, of Palm Bay who may be in the Daytona Beach area. Investigators also said...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two Bunnell teens. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Tuesday announcing the arrests of Tyrese Patterson, 20, Stephen Monroe, 23, and Devandre Williams, 18, in the death of 16-year-old Noah Smith.
WINTER PARK, Fla. — On Friday, jurors found Danielle Redlick not guilty of murdering her stepfather-turned-husband, but they convicted her of tampering with evidence. Danielle Redlick faced a possible life sentence. She bonded out of the Orange County jail late Friday night. Danielle Redlick will be sentenced in August...
OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted 18-year-old suspect in the W and R sections of Palm Coast, authorities announced Thursday afternoon. In a community alert, deputies described him as "a black male with dreads pulled back, gold teeth, possibly without a shirt...
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old DeLand man riding a motorcycle in Umatilla was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on County Road 450 (East Collins Street) near West 9th Avenue, where troopers said the man left the roadway while driving eastbound and attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve.
DeBary. Fla. – Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a Friday shooting at an IHOP in DeBary. The shooting happened at the IHOP location at 320 Dirksen Drive just before 6:30 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’ Here’s when Pups Pub opens in Orlando | SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens...
DeLand, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and arrested Monday following a confrontation with a woman outside a waffle business, according to the DeLand Police Department. Britten Polk, 30, confronted a woman outside of C’s Waffles at 413 S. Woodland Blvd. due to rumors about...
A 32-year-old Deltona woman died in a single-car crash in Osceola County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman was driving east on U.S. Highway 192 toward Orleans Avenue in Kissimmee when she lost control and drove off the road and into a ditch, causing the car to overturn and crash into a barbed-wire fence.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men are facing charges after a pair of teens said they were attacked and threatened while driving through a neighborhood in Sanford. According to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the men hit the rear-passenger door with an orange cone and shattered the window with a stone.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who told authorities where to find a Florida woman he fatally stabbed in July 2018 was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison nearly four years later, the 7th Circuit State Attorney’s Office said Thursday. Matthew Barber, 49 at the...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A convicted felon is back behind bars after being found with a gun and cocaine in a car in Florida. The Volusia Sheriff's Office recorded the encounter and said 33-year-old Teratheo Brown cooperated with deputies during the traffic stop on Wednesday night. "There's...
BUNNELL, Fla. — The Flagler County sheriff's office announced Tuesday it has arrested a total of nine people ranging in age from 14 to 28 in connection to the murders of two 16-year-olds that happened in Bunnell earlier this year. Keymarion Hall, 16, and Noah Smith, 16, were both...
A Leesburg woman who ran a four-way stop sign while not wearing a seat belt was arrested on drug charges during the ensuing traffic stop. Shameka Lashea Deramus, 30, of 902 Beecher St., was charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. It’s her second arrest in less than a month, after being charged May 22 with letting an unauthorized person drive.
A driver was arrested after he was pulled over for speeding on County Road 466A in The Villages. Charles Kirby Thompson, 59, of Wildwood, was driving a beige Oldsmobile four-door at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 466A at Canal Street when he was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard.
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County corrections deputy was fired Wednesday after he was charged with DUI and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol in connection with an incident earlier this month. Putnam County Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said Corrections Deputy Allen Norton had been...
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Casselberry police have identified the victims of the tragic murder-suicide that took the lives of four people Tuesday. Police say the people killed were Zuleika Del Carmen Lopez Avila, 43, Victor Araujo Lopez, 15, and Mileida Carmen Lopez Avila, 75. Carlos Manuel Soto, 51, was named...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Spenser Trinkle, a now-former Department of Children and Families (DCF) Child Protective Investigator (CPI), has been charged with fraud and theft after he allegedly stole $3,857 stolen from a woman who was over 60, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.
