Bunnell, FL

Three arrested, one wanted in deaths of Bunnell teens

First Coast News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities announced the arrests Tuesday in connection...

www.firstcoastnews.com

First Coast News

Fourth person arrested in connection to deaths of 2 Bunnell teens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two Bunnell teens. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office held a news conference Tuesday announcing the arrests of Tyrese Patterson, 20, Stephen Monroe, 23, and Devandre Williams, 18, in the death of 16-year-old Noah Smith.
BUNNELL, FL
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Bunnell, FL
Bunnell, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
wogx.com

Missing Central Florida woman found safe, police say

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE:. Jennifer Riegle has been found safe. Police thank the community for your assistance. Ocoee police are asking for the public's help finding 27-year-old Jennifer D. Riegle who has not been seen since Friday afternoon. Police say Jennifer was last seen around noon in the Peach Lake...
OCOEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Deputies search for wanted 18-year-old suspect in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted 18-year-old suspect in the W and R sections of Palm Coast, authorities announced Thursday afternoon. In a community alert, deputies described him as "a black male with dreads pulled back, gold teeth, possibly without a shirt...
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

DeLand man, 64, killed when motorcycle crashes in Umatilla, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 64-year-old DeLand man riding a motorcycle in Umatilla was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The fatal crash occurred at 10:41 a.m. on County Road 450 (East Collins Street) near West 9th Avenue, where troopers said the man left the roadway while driving eastbound and attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve.
UMATILLA, FL
#Murder#Violent Crime
click orlando

1 shot at DeBary IHOP, Volusia deputies investigating

DeBary. Fla. – Deputies in Volusia County are investigating a Friday shooting at an IHOP in DeBary. The shooting happened at the IHOP location at 320 Dirksen Drive just before 6:30 p.m. [TRENDING: ‘Full liquor dog park:’ Here’s when Pups Pub opens in Orlando | SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens...
DEBARY, FL
NewsBreak
leesburg-news.com

Woman caught with marijuana after running stop sign

A Leesburg woman who ran a four-way stop sign while not wearing a seat belt was arrested on drug charges during the ensuing traffic stop. Shameka Lashea Deramus, 30, of 902 Beecher St., was charged with possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. It’s her second arrest in less than a month, after being charged May 22 with letting an unauthorized person drive.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Driver arrested after pulled over for speeding on County Road 466A in The Villages

A driver was arrested after he was pulled over for speeding on County Road 466A in The Villages. Charles Kirby Thompson, 59, of Wildwood, was driving a beige Oldsmobile four-door at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 466A at Canal Street when he was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard.
THE VILLAGES, FL
First Coast News

Flagler county DCF Investigator allegedly robbed senior citizen on Zelle to pay child's medical bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous report. Spenser Trinkle, a now-former Department of Children and Families (DCF) Child Protective Investigator (CPI), has been charged with fraud and theft after he allegedly stole $3,857 stolen from a woman who was over 60, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

