Three arrested, one wanted in deaths of Bunnell teens

A driver was arrested after he was pulled over for speeding on County Road 466A in The Villages. Charles Kirby Thompson, 59, of Wildwood, was driving a beige Oldsmobile four-door at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 466A at Canal Street when he was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466A and Morse Boulevard.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO