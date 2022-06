KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - What a great two-day-long stretch of weather! Happy Father’s Day to the dads out there – but the heat is returning very soon. There’s very little rain next week, and the temps are climbing. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day Wednesday. We have our first 100 degree day in a decade! It’s nearly as hot heading into next weekend.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO