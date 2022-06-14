ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Walgreens, Air Academy react to murder of teen

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=296k8j_0gAn68xY00

COLORADO SPRINGS — After an Air Academy High School student was found murdered at the Walgreens where she worked, the Walgreens and Air Academy have responded with condolences and offers of support for those in the community who may need it.

>>‘Blood everywhere’: Details on Walgreens murder scene

Riley Whitelaw was killed on Saturday, June 11, by a coworker whom she had previously complained about to Walgreens. Joshua Johnson was arrested near Trinidad on a charge of first degree murder, after Whitelaw’s body was found inside the Walgreens.

Statement from the Walgreens on Centennial and Vindicator:

We are very saddened by this tragic incident, and extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our team member. The safety of our customers and team members is top priority, and we are working with local authorities in their investigation. We are making counseling and other resources available to our store team members at this location.

Air Academy High School principal Dan Olson also sent out communication regarding the death:

Dear Air Academy High School Families,

It is with a deep sadness and a heavy heart I share one of our students, Riley Whitelaw, passed away over the weekend. Currently, we are unable to share additional information.

Starting Monday June 13th, we will provide counseling for students who may need to talk through and process their grief. Support is provided by school mental health professionals and trained Academy District 20 crisis counselors. Sessions will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Library/ Media Center and last until needed.

If a student is in crisis and needs immediate support, please contact your nearest emergency room, behavioral health center or 911.

The loss of a fellow student and friend is incredibly difficult, and students may have worries, questions, and high emotions. They may feel sad, depressed or even angry. Therefore, it is in moments like these that we must come together and create networks of support. Please keep the AAHS family in your thoughts and hearts during this difficult time .”

A memorial is growing outside the Walgreens where Whitelaw was murdered, and the store remains closed. Joshua Johnson is set to appear in court on June 21 in El Paso County.

Community Policy